Northwestern offers 2027 Texas offensive tackle

Recruiting is now in full swing. Coaches are out on the road meeting with and visiting prospects. One prospect who has seen his recruitment soar the past few days is 2027 Gunter (Texas) offensive tackle Caleb Siler, who has received multiple Power Four offers the past week plus. On Tuesday, the Northwestern Wildcats got into the mix as they offered him after a home visit with the Wildcats’ offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

But Siler had been on the Northwestern radar ever since the summer when Director of Scouting Zach Peters reached out to him. “Coach Peters actually reached out last July and has been keeping in touch throughout my junior year. Coach Ben Durbala reached out in January and connected me with Coach Drevno, who reached out to me immediately, “ Siler said. “We had a couple of phone calls and a home visit, and then he extended an offer. The home visit went really well. Northwestern, being in the Big Ten, has an incredible football program, but academically, it is also very appealing to me! It was great to get to know Coach Drevno and hear his coaching philosophy. They had a tremendous year this year, and I am excited for their new facilities and the future of their program.”

Recapping the season

Siler and the Gunter Tigers both had incredible 2025 seasons. He was named a Padilla Poll First Team All-State selection and an All-District 7-3A First Team selection as well. Gunter went 13-2 and made it to the Texas Class 3A Division II state semifinals, falling to the eventual state champion Wall Hawks. “It was an incredible season overall. We had 35 seniors graduate and a brand new coach, and this new group of players came together really well. We lost in the state semifinal by three to a team that went on to win the state championship. Next year, we are hoping to win it all.”

His recruitment

Twenty offers are an impressive amount for a recruit, and that is where Siler is currently. He also has offers from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Cornell, Tulsa, San Diego State, Dartmouth, SMU, TCU, Oklahoma State, Purdue, North Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Houston, Florida State, and Arkansas.

“It has been a really great journey. I am incredibly blessed to have been offered by so many incredible schools. I think in the last 10 days, I’ve received 10 P4 offers, which is just incredible! It has been great getting to know these coaches and hearing about the programs and the cultures they are building.”

Upcoming visits and the off-season

Siler added an offer from Arkansas earlier this week, and he will be in Fayetteville this weekend for the Razorbacks Junior Day. He will also have a couple of other visits in the mix as well. “We are headed to Arkansas this weekend, and then we’ll be headed to several campuses, including Northwestern, in the spring.”

The off-season is going well for Siler. In addition to being a standout on the gridiron, he also plays for the Tigers basketball team. “I am playing basketball right now. It is going okay, despite the fact that we didn’t start the season until right before January, because we played so deep into football. I look forward to jumping back into off-season workouts in March.”

What he is looking for in a program

With the recruiting process going incredibly well for Siler at the moment, he is sure to add more offers and get a star ranking soon. While he is in no hurry to make a decision, he knows what he wants in a program. “I am looking for a great football program with excellent academics, but most of all, I’m looking for a program that is focused on my development, both as a player and as a person.”

Junior Season Highlights

6'8, 280lbs OT - 2027

Season OLine Average: 94%

First Team All-District Tackle

State Semifinalists (13-2)

7 D1 Offers

GPA: 4.38, Class Rank: 7th

SAT: 1250@gunter_football @GunterWrestling @_CoachFrosty @Coach_Rags @Coach_JKay pic.twitter.com/SGt7vD8rrk — Caleb Siler - 6’8, 280lb OT 2027 (@caleb_siler) January 16, 2026

More from Northwestern On SI