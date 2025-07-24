Northwestern QB Preston Stone Makes Shocking Comparison to SMU
Northwestern went 4-8 on the football field last season, but you wouldn't know it by talking to quarterback Preston Stone.
Stone, named the Wildcats' starting quarterback on Wednesday by head coach David Braun, arrived in Evanston this winter as a graduate transfer after four seasons at SMU. In addition to leading the Mustangs to an 11-3 record as a starter in 2023, the two-time team captain was a part of the 2024 team that won the ACC and reached the College Football Playoff.
The Wildcats can learn a great deal from Stone, but the transfer quarterback is learning from his new teammates as well. At Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, Northwestern's starting passer repeatedly emphasized his belief that the team will be able to compete this fall. While the results haven't been shown on the field yet, the gap between Northwestern and winning football programs is evidently not as large as it seems.
"You look at the record, 4-8 last year, it might be a bit of a paradox," Stone said. "Coming from a team that made the playoffs to Northwestern, I’ve had to elevate my work ethic to match these guys in the locker room. These guys are unbelievably dedicated to having a successful football team and not letting their brother down. I'm incredibly lucky to be around the guys that I get to be around each day and to play for Coach Braun."
Stone joined the Wildcats in December after SMU's season came to an end in the First Round of the College Football Playoff. The transfer quarterback has since practiced with Northwestern in spring ball and early summer, developing valuable team relationships as a leader and garnering praise from his new teammates and coaches in the process.
The respect and appreciation go both ways, as Stone reiterated how excited he has been at the team's commitment to winning and finding success.
"It's been awesome to be around so many people with just a lack of entitlement," Stone said. "There are no 'me guys' in our locker room and it's very much a collective buy-in across the board, which has been really special to be a part of."
With Stone already being named the starter in late July, the Wildcats can begin to rally around their new passer. The title of 'captain' isn't given, it's earned, but Stone's promising skillset and leadership over a limited time with the team leave little to no doubt about who will be leading the 'Cats this fall.