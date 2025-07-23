David Braun Reveals Details About Naming Preston Stone Starting QB
Big Ten Media Days kicked off this week, with the conference split into three consecutive days. Today was Northwestern's designated day, and head coach David Braun made an unsurprising but important announcement.
SMU transfer Preston Stone will officially be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats in 2025. Braun made the announcement to members of the media in his first session of the event.
Later on, Braun spoke on the Big Ten Network set and elaborated on when he revealed the news to Stone himself.
"We shared [the decision] with Preston post-Spring in the Quarterback room. There hasn't been a formal announcement to the team," Braun said. "I'm sure our entire team knows now."
Stone had his starting job at SMU taken away last season by Kevin Jennings who ultimately led the Mustangs to a College Football Playoff berth. But Northwestern's new starter put up great numbers two seasons ago as a starter.
In 2023, Stone racked up 3,197 passing yards and threw for 28 touchdowns to six interceptions. If he comes anywhere close to those numbers in 2025, it will be the best season by a quarterback in recent Northwestern history.
Braun seems confident that Stone will produce, offering high praise on BTN.
"There's no one else in the country that I'd rather have as our starting quarterback," Braun said.
Head coaches are always going to praise their starting quarterback heading into a new season, but those are strong words from Braun. The excitement for Stone's season at the helm of this Northwestern offense is palpable, and Braun comparing him to the country's best should only inspire more of it.