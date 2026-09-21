Northwestern's Strong Start: Aidan Chiles Leads Wildcats to 2-0 Record

The Northwestern Wildcats football team dominated the Buffaloes. The score caught many people by surprise. Many expected a competitive game. If someone would have said that the Wildcats were going to win 41-7, most would laugh and not believe it.

Chiles had the game of his collegiate career. Chiles recorded five touchdowns on Saturday. The kid from Long Beach, California, is off to a terrific start to his senior season. Chiles completed 31 of 46 passes for 514 yards. It's the best performance of the season.

The Wildcats have their first 2-0 start since 2020. Their performances on both sides of the field made Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders very upset. The Wildcats outplayed and outcoached the Buffaloes. Sanders feels deeply embarrassed by how his team performed.

The Wildcats took advantage of great field position thanks to the turnovers. The Buffaloes committed four turnovers, and three of them came in the first half. The Wildcats held Colorado's offense scoreless by halftime. Senior defensive back Robert Fitzgerald proved that he's one of the top leaders of this defense. Fitzgerald led the team with 11 total tackles. Braydon Brus and Braden Turner combined for 16 tackles. Turner and Ore Adeyi each caught an interception.

Running back Caleb Komolafe led the team with 49 rushing yards on 11 carries. Gavin Sawchuk added 12 carries and 48 rushing yards. Northwestern totaled 182 rushing yards. Wide receiver Griffin Wilde led the receivers with 85 receiving yards on five catches. His longest play was a 32-yarder.

As good as the Wildcats were, they need to clean up penalties and third-down efficiency. Northwestern went 5-for-13 on third-down situations. They committed eight penalties. Colorado had nine penalties. Those penalties cost them 60 yards, but luckily Chiles and turnovers worked in their favor.

Chiles played a much better game than last week against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. In the 2024 season, his sophomore year, he posted career highs in touchdowns (13) and passing yards (2,415). Chiles has the opportunity to eclipse both records, and he's looking great through the first two weeks.

The task gets tougher for Chiles and the Wildcats. They will face the biggest challenge of the season when they take on the national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. It's another Big Ten showdown. Northwestern will be on the road for this Friday night game. Chiles will have to be spectacular once again. He has too much experience for him not to repeat himself. Chiles must show up, and so will the defense.

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