Northwestern’s Defensive Strategy Against Colorado’s Offense

The Northwestern Wildcats are seeking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2020. The Wildcats will face off against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at 7:30 pm.

It's the third all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Buffaloes. The first meeting of the series began in 1951. The Wildcats won that game 35-14. The Buffaloes won the last meeting by a blowout margin, 55-7 on September 30, 1978. It's been 48 years since their last matchup.

The Wildcats are coming off a 34-18 win against South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Week 1.

Redshirt junior defensive back Damon Walters is off to a great start this season. Walters was one of the key players in the Wildcats' defense last week against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Walters recorded one interception and a total of nine tackles. After playing just three games last season due to a season-ending injury, Walters is feeling great playing football again and bonding with his brothers on defense.

Jackrabbits quarterback Chase Mason struggled to find success in the red zone. The Wildcats' defense had a great game plan, and they executed very well. The defense allowed just 12 points and forced the Jackrabbits to kick field goals. Wildcats' quarterbacks made a stellar debut by going 14-for-24 for 273 yards.

The Buffaloes are 2-0 to start the season. They just came off a dominant win over Weber State, 52-21. They scored 42 of their 52 points in the first half. Colorado finished with 398 passing yards alongside 180 rushing yards. Their program hasn't posted numbers like these in 12 years.

One of the things the Wildcats can manipulate the Buffaloes is penalty yards. The Buffaloes are having struggles with penalties. In Week 2, they had 107 penalty yards. Northwestern's offense and defense can use some tactics to get the Buffaloes off their game. However, they still need to take this team seriously. The pass rush defense will be critical for them to have an edge over Colorado.

Senior defensive back Branden Turner and junior defensive back Josh Fussell will have to produce another great performance this weekend. The Wildcats' defense broke up 13 passes against the Jackrabbits. Turner had two passes defended and seven total tackles. Fussell recorded five total tackles and two passes defended.

Northwestern must watch wide receiver Joseph Williams. He started in six of ten games last season and was second on the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Williams caught 123 yards and two touchdowns against Weber State.

Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI and follow us on Twitter.