Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The defending National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, are off to a 3-0 start to their 2026 season. They have taken care of business in each game, but have yet to face a legitimate opponent. Their first three games have come against North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky, winning by a combined score of 145-16.

They'll take a step up in competition in Week 4 when they begin their Big Ten schedule against the 2-0 Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern had a Week 2 bye, but defeated South Dakota State in Week 1 and then trounced Colorado 41-7 in Week 3.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten matchup.

Northwestern vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Northwestern +21 (-106)

Indiana -21 (-114)

Moneyline

Northwestern +1100

Indiana -2500

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 25

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Northwestern record: 2-0

Indiana record: 3-0

Northwestern vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Indiana is 5-4 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 5-4 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Northwestern's last 10 games

Indiana is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Indiana's last 10 games

Northwestern vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Josh Hoover, QB - Indiana Hoosiers

Josh Hoover, Indiana's new quarterback transfer from TCU, has passed the first test. He has looked phenomenal against inferior opponents. Through the first three games, he has completed 72.5% of passes for 649 yards, 10 touchdowns, and no interceptions. His next test is going to be how he is going to perform against Big Ten competition, so we'll get some more answers about whether or not he can lead Indiana on a deep playoff run this weekend when he takes on this Wildcats' defense.

Northwestern vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to take the points with Northwestern in this spot. I think Indiana may be a touch overrated in the betting market this week, coming off three big wins against non-power conference teams. The Wildcats have at least faced a power conference team in Colorado, and they exceeded expectations, winning by 34 points.

The Wildcats' defense has looked solid as well, allowing just 5.8 yards per play this season.

Indiana should win relatively sweat-free, but 21 points is a lot to ask, even for the defending champs. Give me the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +21 (-106) via Caesars

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