Northwestern Sees Another Special Teams Move as Kicker Jack Olsen Enters Portal

In a move that caught much of the Evanston faithful off guard, Northwestern’s veteran kicker Jack Olsen has officially entered the transfer portal. The announcement sent an immediate ripple through the Wildcats' fanbase. Especially because the widespread belief was that the 2025 season would serve as Olsen’s final chapter in college football. That year marked his sixth season in the collegiate ranks, and all signs pointed toward a closing act in purple and white.

Instead, one of the most recognizable special teams figures in recent Northwestern history is preparing for one final season elsewhere.

The Legacy of The Milkman at Northwestern Football

A multi-year fixture for the Wildcats, Olsen served as the primary starting kicker from 2023 through 2025. And he appeared in 30 games during his Northwestern career.

I entered the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/16mAEbYozN — Jack Olsen (@j_olsen82) January 6, 2026

He became a fan favorite among students and alumni, earning the nickname “The Milkman” for his joyful celebrations after successful kicks. Olsen built a reputation as a kicker who thrived in pressure-packed moments and delivered when Northwestern needed him most.

Olsen’s 2025 campaign stands as one of the most efficient seasons by a Northwestern kicker in recent memory. He converted 19 of 21 field goal attempts, showcasing remarkable consistency throughout the year. Two of those makes became defining moments of the season.

Olsen drilled the game-winning field goal in a 22-21 upset over Penn State and followed it with another decisive kick in a dramatic 38-35 victory over Minnesota. In both games, he went a perfect 3-for-3, reinforcing his reputation as a reliable weapon in one-score contests.

How Olsen Has Eligibility Remaining

Across his Northwestern career, Olsen connected on 40 of 51 field goals, including a career-long 47-yarder. He was nearly flawless on extra points, converting 69 of 70 attempts. His 2023 season was particularly noteworthy, as his 14 made field goals were the most by a Wildcat kicker since 2015.

That same year, Olsen became the first Northwestern player since 2013 to finish a season with at least 33 extra points without a miss. He earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and delivered a memorable performance in the rivalry win over Illinois. That's where he knocked through six extra points and a 46-yard field goal.

Much of the surprise surrounding Olsen’s portal entry comes from the complexity of his eligibility. A native of Wheaton, Illinois, Olsen originally committed to Michigan State as part of the Class of 2020. He redshirted his freshman year with the Spartans, redshirted again during his first year at Northwestern in 2021, and saw limited action in 2022.

That 2022 season could potentially qualify as a medical redshirt, giving Olsen the rare opportunity for a seventh season. This unique eligibility situation makes him one of the most experienced graduate transfer kickers currently available.

Coming out of Wheaton-Warrenville South, Olsen was a consensus five-star kicking prospect, ranked as high as No. 3 nationally. He holds IHSA records for eight field goals in a single game and 22 in a season. Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 195 pounds, Olsen also earned multiple Academic All-Big Ten honors during his career.

