Northwestern Transfers Stone and Wilde Preview Dynamic WR Corps
In 2024, Northwestern ranked 130th out of 133 FBS teams in total offense. The Wildcats responded by adding 11 transfers out of the portal, including seven on the offensive side of the ball.
The 'Cats had multiple dependable receivers last season in graduate students A.J. Henning and Bryce Kirtz, but often struggled to get them the ball due to shakiness under center. Northwestern will look to solve its passing problem and replace its starting pass-catchers with a strong transfer class that includes quarterback Preston Stone (SMU), wide receivers Griffin Wilde (South Dakota State) and Chase Farrell (Stanford) and tight end Alex Lines (New Mexico State).
The Wildcats only began spring practice a few weeks ago, but the pieces are already starting to click into place. At Thursday's media availability, Stone said, "We've got some dudes," when asked about developing chemistry with his new wide receivers.
"I'd say we have a very balanced receiving core," Stone said. "We've got a couple guys in Ricky [Ahumaraeze] and Griffin that can really take the top off. And then Frank [Covey] is a huge target. We’ve got Drew [Wagner] and CJ [Johnson], guys in the slot that are really shifty and can make guys miss. It's been great getting to build that chemistry with them this spring and I think we should have a really explosive season this fall.”
Wilde arrived on campus a little later than Stone — after the school's spring break — but said he's been welcomed into the receiving room with open arms, particularly by Covey, Ahumaraeze and Johnson. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout described his playstyle as fast and physical, which he's brought to Northwestern's practices early.
“I've learned a lot from Preston just talking with him, learning the ins and outs of where he wants me at certain spots, finding the open spot," Wilde said. "He's done a really good job of helping me along the way.”
Northwestern's offense may not make the jump to one of the best in the country next year, but the team's new additions should greatly improve the unit from its fourth-worst finish last season.
One thing that will make a big difference, Stone said, is the team's belief in itself.
“You can see it on the field during spring ball that we've got some swagger right now," Stone said. "Confidence can take an offense and can take a team really far. I think if we can maintain a level of confidence, no matter who we're playing this year, that we'll be able to put up some big numbers.”