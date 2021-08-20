Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Excited to Play With Hunter Johnson Under Center

The decision to start Hunter Johnson at QB may have surprised many, but not Robinson.

When Hunter Johnson was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 against Michigan State, many college football fans were a bit surprised by the decision. However, wide receiver Stephon Robinson knew he could place his confidence in Johnson with the way he acted.

“He’s [Johnson] a quiet guy, and kind of standoffish, but you just know he’s getting his mind right and making sure everyone knows what to do,” Robinson said.

Robinson comes from Kansas University, where in 2019 he had 727 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on the way to being a 2020 Paul Hornung Award Watch List nominee before opting out due to COVID-19.

He and Johnson will be tasked with igniting a passing offense that was stuck going in reverse for most of 2020, finishing tenth in the B1G in passing yards per game. Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald cited Johnson’s “leadership and playmaking ability” as qualities they’re excited to bring when the Wildcats open the season.

Robinson says that it’s good for the skill position players to “hone in” on and compare ideas and notes during film. “It’ll help the receivers and running backs just to all get together [to watch film] so we all know what’s going on,” Robinson said.

Although Robinson says the offense is still working on some minor cohesion problems, he added that the Northwestern staff has done a great job of making sure every guy is prepared to play. “They [the Northwestern staff] have done a good job of keeping us healthy,” Robinson said. “It helps us come out and be prepared to work both physically and mentally.”

