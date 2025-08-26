Northwestern's David Braun Gets Honest About Pat Fitzgerald Settlement
After two years of turnover, legal battles and massive restructuring of the football program, Northwestern finally reached a settlement with former head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Thursday.
The longtime face of the Wildcats was fired in July 2023 amid a hazing scandal that rocked the university. Last week's settlement meant Fitzgerald would drop his wrongful termination lawsuit against Northwestern as he looks to return to the coaching world.
Fitzgerald originally brought in David Braun to coach Northwestern's defense. But after Fitzgerald was fired, Braun ended up as the Wildcats' interim head coach and eventually led his team to a win in the Las Vegas Bowl. Now entering his third season at the helm and the second without the interim tag, Braun is pleased that both Northwestern and his former coach can move on following the settlement.
"I think it's good for all parties, just from a standpoint of an opportunity to look to the future," Braun said during a press conference on Monday. "Ultimately, that's where my focus and our team's focus is at, is making sure we're positioned for a great day on Saturday."
Just four days from the start of Northwestern's 2025 season opener at Tulane, the looming cloud over the football program appears to have cleared, bringing the attention back to the field.
While the university has severed ties with its head coach of nearly two decades over the past two years, Braun has maintained contact with Fitzgerald since earning the job. Though he didn't clarify whether he had spoken directly to Fitzgerald since the settlement, Braun appeared optimistic about Fitzgerald's future endeavors and potential to coach in college football again.
"I've been really open about the fact that Coach [Fitzgerald] is someone that I've stayed in touch with, and I'll keep those conversations between he and I," Braun said. "I'm excited for Coach that this is an opportunity for him to move forward and I wish him nothing but the best."
Fitzgerald is the all-time Northwestern leader in games coached, wins, conference wins and postseason wins. He went 5-5 in bowl games, including wins in his last four attempts.
Over two years leading the 'Cats, Braun has posted a 12-13 record as a head coach. Northwestern went 8-5 in 2023, then struggled with a 4-8 campaign a season ago.