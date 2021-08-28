Northwestern Football 2021 Schedule at a Glance

The opening kickoff for the 2021 Northwestern University football season is less than a week away, and the Wildcats are gearing up for its 12-game schedule that consists of several interesting opponents.

Game 1: Home vs. Michigan State 9/3/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: 8 p.m. CT/ESPN

All Time Series: Michigan State leads 40–16

Last Matchup: 11/28/2020 Michigan State wins 29–20

Analysis: The first look at the 2021 rendition of the Wildcats comes on national television versus a historic opponent. It's safe to say that Ryan Field will be buzzing. The Spartans finished 2–5 last season but the win over the Wildcats will for sure be in the minds of everyone on the field.

Game 2: Home vs. Indiana State 9/11/21

Out of Conference Game

Time: 11 a.m. CT/Big Ten Network

All Time Series: First ever matchup

Last Matchup: N/A

Analysis: The first ever matchup between the Wildcats and the Sycamores should provide an opportunity for Northwestern to showcase what they have this season. Indiana State did not play in 2020, but finished 5–7 in 2019 and are hoping to make the FCS proud.

Game 3: Away vs. Duke 9/18/21

Out of Conference Game

Time: 3 p.m. CT/ACC Network

All Time Series: Tied 10–10

Last Matchup: 09/8/2018 Duke wins 21–7

Analysis: The first away game of the season will end up breaking the tie in the all-time series. The Blue Devils are coming off of a 2–9 season, but that is no reason to get complacent when looking at the competitive games between these teams have historically had.

Game 4: Home vs. Ohio 9/25/21

Out of Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Northwestern leads 3–1

Last Matchup: 09/20/2008 Northwestern wins 16–8

Analysis: The last out of conference game is against a Bobcat team that only played three games last season but did put up some solid point totals in its small sample size. They should provide a good test for the Wildcat defense.

Game 5: Away vs. Nebraska 10/2/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT/TBD

All Time Series: Nebraska leads 8–6

Last Matchup: 11/07/2020 Northwestern wins 21–13

Analysis: Conference play picks up again here as the Wildcats travel to Lincoln. The Cornhuskers went 3–5 in 2020 and are really hoping to take a step forward this season after a few down seasons. It's also notable that this contest is Nebraska's homecoming game, so that should be some extra motivation for the Cornhuskers.

Game 6: Home vs. Rutgers 10/16/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: 11 a.m. CT/TBD

All Time Series: Rutgers leads 3–1

Last Matchup: 10/20/2018 Northwestern wins 18–15

Analysis: This contest comes during Northwestern's homecoming weekend and is against a Scarlet Knights team that finished 3–6 in 2020. After earning its first ever win against Rutgers in the most recent contest, look for the Wildcats to press for a win here.

Game 7: Away vs. Michigan 10/23/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Michigan leads 58–15–2

Last Matchup: 9/29/2018 Michigan wins 20–17

Analysis: The Wildcats head into "The Big House" for the first time since 2015 with a goal of quieting the home crowd and beating the Wolverines for the first time since 2008. The Wolverines went 2–4 in 2020 and notably dealt with Covid-19 issues towards the end of the season.

Game 8: Home vs. Minnesota 10/30/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Minnesota leads 54–36–5

Last Matchup: 11/23/2019 Minnesota wins 38–22

Analysis: The Golden Gophers went 3–4 in 2020 and actually had the game against the Wildcats be postponed, so this matchup has been in the works for nearly two years.

Game 9: Home vs. Iowa 11/6/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Iowa leads 50–28–3

Last Matchup: 10/31/2020 Northwestern wins 21–20

Analysis: The last game at Ryan Field in the 2021 season features an Iowa team that is ranked in the Top 25 to start the season. The Hawkeyes feature a strong defense, so expect a low-scoring affair. Iowa was 6–2 last season, but notably finished the season 6–0.

Game 10: Away vs. Wisconsin 11/13/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Wisconsin leads 59–36–4

Last Matchup: 11/21/2020 Northwestern wins 17–7

Analysis: The Badgers are ranked in the Top 25 to start the season and are the favorite to win the Big Ten West this season. The Wildcats won the previous matchup, but will have to try to repeat that task at Camp Randall Stadium this time. Wisconsin went 4–3 in 2020, but that is something the team is desperate to not repeat in 2021.

Game 11: Home vs. Purdue 11/20/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Purdue leads 51–33–1

Last Matchup: 11/14/2020 Northwestern wins 27–20

Analysis: The Wildcats will make Wrigley Field its home for this contest and will hope that its strong defense can slow down a Purdue offense that looks to be explosive in 2021. The Boilermakers were 2–4 in 2020 but look to be a sleeper team this season.

Game 12: Away vs. Illinois 11/27/21

Big Ten Conference Game

Time: TBD

All Time Series: Illinois leads 55–54–5

Last Matchup: 10/20/2018 Northwestern wins 28–10

Analysis: The final game of the regular season features a historic rivalry that could be all tied up for the first time in a very long time. The Wildcats have been victorious in six straight games but new Illini coach Bret Bielema hopes to break that trend in his first season. Illinois was 2–6 in 2020, but there should be little doubt that sparks will fly in this contest in Champaign.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

BREAKING: Northwestern Announces 2021 Football Team Captains

Northwestern Safety Brandon Joseph Not Focused on Pre-Season Honors, Eyes Big Ten Title

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 1 of College Football

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Murray at @Murray_Jack_

Instagram - @WildcatsDaily