Players to Watch for Ball State-Northwestern Week 6 Matchup

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on Ball State on Saturday, October 10, at the new Ryan Field.

The Wildcats are looking to improve to 4-1 this season. Offensively and especially defensively, they dominated their Big Ten opponent, Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wildcats played a strong game, with few interceptions and strong tackling.

On offense, they were in the zone. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly outcoached the Penn State coaching staff. Better execution and adjustments. Every game that the Wildcats have won this season has generated more than 30 points.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles is having a great season, not only with his arms, but also finding crafty ways to scramble and using his legs to give his team first downs and touchdowns.

Ball State and Northwestern don’t have much history. It’s only their second all-time series meeting. Northwestern won the first meeting in 2015, 24-19. Running back Justin Jackson had a great game in that matchup. Jackson rushed for over 180 yards.

Cardinals senior quarterback Keldric Luster has thrown for 662 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Luster has one of the lowest QBR in the nation. Senior running back TJ Horton is having a career-high 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Wildcats' defensive line and linebacker must be aware of the Cardinals' run game. Robert Fitzgerald leads the Wildcats defense. He has a total of 42 tackles through four games. Fitzgerald picked up his first interception of the season last week against the Nittany Lions. He’s the heartbeat of this defense.

The Wildcats' receivers should make an impact in this game. Griffin Wilde and tight end Luke Dehnicke have been great this season. Wilde, a senior, leads with 281 receiving yards and 16 receptions, along with two touchdowns. He didn’t have a big game against Penn State, but he must bring the same tenacity that he did in Week 1, where he caught 104 yards.

Dehnicke, who is a sophomore, has 208 receiving yards on 11 receptions this season. He still doesn’t have a touchdown this season. Hopefully that changes against the Cardinals on Saturday.

His best game came against the defending champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, where he caught for 140 yards on seven receptions. Dehnicke is one of the reasons why Northwestern was still in the game against that tough Hoosiers defense.

The game is set for 12:30 pm. This should be a lopsided win for the Wildcats.

Prediction: Northwestern 40-20

After Ball State, the Wildcats will travel to Michigan State for Week 7.

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