Previewing Northwestern's Upcoming Matchup Against Oregon as They Prepare to Face Another Tough Test on the Road

The Wildcats hit the road once again, this time traveling west to Eugene, Oregon, for a Big Ten showdown against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Oregon enters Saturday’s matchup looking to bounce back following a 21-10 loss to Illinois.

The Ducks have been without starting quarterback Dante Moore for the past three games, and recent reports indicate he is unlikely to return this season after suffering a concussion earlier this year against USC.

Oregon now sits at 10th in the conference with a 4-3 overall record this season.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats enter Saturday’s matchup fresh off a commanding 42-14 home victory over Rutgers, a win that propelled Northwestern to No. 20 in the AP Poll.

A familiar face will return to Eugene this weekend, as former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly will take on the Ducks, this time as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.

Under Kelly’s leadership, Northwestern’s offense has emerged as one of the best in the Big Ten this season, ranking third in the conference in total yards and points per game and second in rushing yards per game.

The Wildcats head to Eugene looking to build on their success on both sides of the ball and extend their four-game winning streak.

A major contributor to Northwestern’s offensive success this season has been quarterback Aidan Chiles, this week’s Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, who has thrown for over 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns, while recording just one interception. Chiles was dominant last time out against Rutgers, throwing for 219 yards and passing for three touchdowns, while rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 24, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) runs with the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at New Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alongside Chiles, wide receiver Griffin Wilde has been another standout for David Braun’s squad, recording 39 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Northwestern’s rushing attack has also been a major part of its offensive success, led by the dynamic running back duo of Caleb Komolafe and Joseph Himon II, who have combined for over 900 rushing yards this season.

Komolafe delivered an especially impressive performance against Rutgers, rushing for 150 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ convincing victory.

Defensively, Northwestern has remained stout this season, spearheaded by defensive back Robert Fitzgerald and line backer Braydon Brus.

Despite missing the last two games due to injury, Fitzgerald has recorded 49 tackles and two interceptions this season. The defensive back leads the Big Ten in tackles per game with nine, followed closely by Brus in second with 8.9.

Brus leads the defensive unit with 62 tackles and has also notched an interception and fumble recovery this season.

Despite Dante Moore’s potential absence the rest of the season, Northwestern will still face a tough challenge on the road against a talented Oregon team.

Quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have shared playing time the past three games for the Ducks.

Raiola struggled in last weekend’s loss to Illinois, completing 27 of 41 passes for 246 yards, as the defeat dealt a major blow to Oregon’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive season.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Ismael Kante (26) defends during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the loss, Oregon made changes to its coaching staff, firing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Mehringer had been promoted to the role at the start of the season after Will Stein departed to become the head coach at Kentucky, but his tenure was ultimately short-lived.

This weekend’s matchup will be just the third time that both teams will be meeting, and the first time that they will match up at Autzen Stadium. They have split results, with Oregon taking the most recent matchup last season.

Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI and follow us on Twitter.