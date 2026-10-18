True or False: Northwestern is Most Resilient Team in Big Ten

The Northwestern Wildcats have once again shown their willingness never to quit. Another Saturday for the Wildcats to bring a "W" to their record as they rallied to beat the Michigan State Spartans, 24-21.

Northwestern improves to 5-1. Kicker Jackson Kleather became the hero, nailing a 34-yard field goal for the Wildcats. In a game where their offense wasn't very assertive, they did redeem themselves in the fourth quarter by slowing the game down and taking advantage of opportunities.

Is it time to say that Northwestern is the most resilient team in the Big Ten conference? It's not to say that they are the most talented, but the most resilient team that, whether they win or lose, will fight to the end. Through six games this season, they have proven that. Northwestern showed the world how resilient they can be against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Northwestern made Indiana sweat for them to win. Northwestern woke the Hoosiers up by reminding them that they can't take any team lightly. The Spartans are not elite. However, the Spartans made the Wildcats step up. Any team can lose on any given Saturday. The Spartans gave the Wildcats a run for their money, but the Wildcats' coaching staff kept the players on their toes.

Junior running back Caleb Komolafe may not be a Heisman Trophy-caliber running back, but he's a gamer. When the ball is placed in his hands, he can do some scary things. Komolafe had a touchdown in this game. This season, he has four touchdowns on 51 carries and 401 yards. Komolafe is due to have a game where he could score three touchdowns. With his talent, it should happen at some point this season.

Senior quarterback Aidan Chiles is fearless. Chiles is another quarterback who may not get Heisman Trophy recognition, but also a gamer and has college experience. There's ice in his veins. His leadership led the Wildcats to a comeback victory. Against the Spartans, Chiles finished with 226 total yards and completed nearly 67 percent of his passes.

What's most impressive about Chiles is that he's one of the few quarterbacks who haven't thrown an interception yet. Chiles has nine touchdowns and zero interceptions with 1,398 yards. By the route he's going, he will get to another 2,000-yard season. Chiles has a 75.2 QBR, which is 30th in the nation.

Being a tough and resilient team is what earned Northwestern a ranking after last week's win. They're No. 25 in the AP Poll and could be moved slightly higher after Saturday's win. Northwestern will play Rutgers next Saturday.

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