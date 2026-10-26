Ohio State vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

Ohio State will begin its journey in the post-Julian Sayin era this week when they hit the road to take on the USC Trojans. Sayin suffered an injury that's likely season-ending in the Buckeyes' most recent game in Week 6. After having a BYE in Week 7, they'll return to action against USC in Week 8 and will turn to freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback.

Ohio State is still the No. 2-ranked team in the country, but they need Fahey to be impressive if they want to remain in the hunt for a National Championship.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten game on Halloween night.

Ohio State vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio State -7 (-105)

USC +7 (-115)

Moneyline

Ohio State -265

USC +215

Total

OVER 51.5 (-105)

UNDER 51.5 (-115)

Ohio State vs. USC How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Ohio State record: 6-1 (4-0 in Big Ten)

USC record: 6-2 (3-2 in Big Ten)

Ohio State vs. USC Betting Trends

Ohio State is 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Ohio State's last 10 games

USC is 2-6 against the spread this season

Ohio State vs. USC Key Player to Watch

Luke Fahey, QB - Ohio State Buckeyes

The true freshman has seen limited action so far this season. He has completed 9-of-13 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Fahey threw for 7,021 yards and 68 touchdowns in his high school career. He was a three-star recruit and then beat out Tavien St. Clair for the backup role in this year's training camp.

Ohio State vs. USC Prediction and Best Bet

With the unknown variable at quarterback for Ohio State, I'm going to bet on the total in this game and take the UNDER. Ohio State's offense wasn't perfect even with a healthy Julian Sayin, ranking outside the top 50 in rushing metrics. They don't have a strong running game to lean on to help ease Fahey into the starting role.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense remains elite, ranking fifth in the country in both opponent-adjusted EPA per play and opponent success rate. The USC offense has a similar problem to Ohio State's, struggling to run the ball at an effective level.

With the total in the 50s, I'll bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 51.5 (-115) via DraftKings

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