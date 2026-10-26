Ohio State vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
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Ohio State will begin its journey in the post-Julian Sayin era this week when they hit the road to take on the USC Trojans. Sayin suffered an injury that's likely season-ending in the Buckeyes' most recent game in Week 6. After having a BYE in Week 7, they'll return to action against USC in Week 8 and will turn to freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback.
Ohio State is still the No. 2-ranked team in the country, but they need Fahey to be impressive if they want to remain in the hunt for a National Championship.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten game on Halloween night.
Ohio State vs. USC Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ohio State -7 (-105)
- USC +7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ohio State -265
- USC +215
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-105)
- UNDER 51.5 (-115)
Ohio State vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 31
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Ohio State record: 6-1 (4-0 in Big Ten)
- USC record: 6-2 (3-2 in Big Ten)
Ohio State vs. USC Betting Trends
- Ohio State is 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams
- Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Ohio State's last 10 games
- USC is 2-6 against the spread this season
Ohio State vs. USC Key Player to Watch
- Luke Fahey, QB - Ohio State Buckeyes
The true freshman has seen limited action so far this season. He has completed 9-of-13 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Fahey threw for 7,021 yards and 68 touchdowns in his high school career. He was a three-star recruit and then beat out Tavien St. Clair for the backup role in this year's training camp.
Ohio State vs. USC Prediction and Best Bet
With the unknown variable at quarterback for Ohio State, I'm going to bet on the total in this game and take the UNDER. Ohio State's offense wasn't perfect even with a healthy Julian Sayin, ranking outside the top 50 in rushing metrics. They don't have a strong running game to lean on to help ease Fahey into the starting role.
Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense remains elite, ranking fifth in the country in both opponent-adjusted EPA per play and opponent success rate. The USC offense has a similar problem to Ohio State's, struggling to run the ball at an effective level.
With the total in the 50s, I'll bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 51.5 (-115) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets