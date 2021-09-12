Around the Big Ten: Purdue at Connecticut Game Recap

Purdue followed up its close win over Oregon State with an absolute blowout in week two, crushing the University of Connecticut 49-0.

Junior starting quarterback Jack Plummer put on a very impressive performance through his two and a half quarters of play. He threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns while completing 19 of his 24 throws. Plummer did such a good job in his time on the field Purdue spent the third and fourth quarters getting reps in with the second and third string quarterbacks.

The player who was on the other side of three of those touchdown passes from Plummer had arguably the more impressive game. Junior receiver David Bell ended the night with three touchdowns receptions, a ton of highlight plays and was the only receiver in the game to finish with over 100 yards.

On the other side of the ball, Purdue completely stymied the Huskies, keeping them scoreless the entire game. This marked the first time a Purdue defense has kept their opponent scoreless since the 2011 season. The Boilermakers only allowed 222 total yards, 99 through the air and 123 on the ground, and forced an interception and a fumble.

