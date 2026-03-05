Ashley Yun’s Strong Final Round Leads Northwestern at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

The spotlight at the 2026 edition of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate once again shone on some of the best programs in college golf. Held at the beautiful Long Cove Club, the tournament has built a reputation as one of the most prestigious stops on the collegiate calendar. Amid that challenging environment, the Northwestern Wildcats women's golf held its ground.

Northwestern Golf's Ashley Yun Delivers a Clutch Final Round

Northwestern battled through the tournament to finish ninth overall with a cumulative team score of 878, carding rounds of 297, 289, and 292.

Final from the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate



The Wildcats’ strongest showing came during Tuesday’s second round. It was when they fired a season-highlight 289 that pushed the team into the top half of the leaderboard.

While Northwestern’s performance was impressive, the week ultimately belonged to the Texas Longhorns women's golf team. Texas dominated the tournament, capturing both the team and individual titles with a commanding score of 854.

Still, the Wildcats had their own bright moments throughout the tournament. They were led by a clutch final-round performance from junior standout Ashley Yun. She opened the tournament on Monday with a 77, a round that left her chasing the leaderboard early. But instead of letting the slow start define her week, Yun quickly regrouped.

During Tuesday’s second round, she steadied her game with an even-par 71. That performance helped anchor Northwestern’s strongest team round of the tournament. It was when the Wildcats combined for their impressive 289.

Yun delivered a one-under-par 70 that included two birdies and a spectacular eagle. The late surge allowed her to climb the leaderboard dramatically, finishing the event tied for 25th place individually. Perhaps the most telling statistic from Yun’s week was the improvement between rounds. She shaved seven strokes off her score from the opening round to the final round.

While Yun’s closing round provided the headline moment, the Wildcats’ ninth-place finish was the result of a balanced effort across the roster.

Freshman standout Megan Meng delivered a steady performance throughout the tournament and ultimately matched Yun on the leaderboard. Meng finished tied for 25th place, highlighted by a strong second-round 71. And that helped keep Northwestern competitive during the middle stretch of the event.

Veteran Dianna Lee also made an early impact. She opened the tournament with a solid 71 on Monday and went on to finish 48th overall. Just behind her was Hsin Tai Lin, who wrapped up the tournament in 52nd place after contributing steady rounds across the three-day competition.

Rounding out the Northwestern lineup was Lauren E. Lee. She finished 58th overall and provided additional depth for the Wildcats during a demanding tournament schedule.

Ashley Yun’s Career Momentum Continues

Yun’s strong finish in South Carolina is simply the latest chapter in what has become an impressive collegiate career.

Her junior season has already included several notable performances. At the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, Yun matched her career-low round with a four-under-par 68 during the final round. She finished tied for 10th with a three-round total of 215.

Her fall schedule also featured a 31st-place finish at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and a 35th-place result at the Windy City Collegiate Classic. That's where Northwestern captured a share of the team title. Yun also recorded a 221 total at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

Her match-play skills were also on display at the East Lake Cup. After posting a 42 in the rain-shortened nine-hole opening round, Yun advanced through the bracket by defeating Sarah Hammett in the semifinals. She eventually finished runner-up after a closely contested championship match against Sophie Han.

Yun’s leadership role today was shaped by an exceptional sophomore campaign during the 2024–25 season. She appeared in all 34 rounds for Northwestern and led the team with a 71.65 stroke average. Her consistency earned her All-Big Ten First Team honors, Golfweek Third Team All-American recognition, and WGCA All-American Honorable Mention.

That season included her first collegiate victory at the St Andrews Links Collegiate, where she fired a five-under-par 139 to win the title. She also finished runner-up at the NCAA Normal Regional with a seven-under 209 and later posted an even-par 288 during stroke play at the NCAA Championships.

Even earlier, Yun made an immediate impact during her freshman season. It was when she was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors. Across 37 rounds, she recorded a 72.68 scoring average and produced 18 rounds of even-par or better.

