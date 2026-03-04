Tom Kim Sets Off Wild Celebration After Ace at TGL

Jupiter Links’s season was on the line.

Down 6–5 to the Bay GC in Tuesday’s TGL match, they needed to win the penultimate hole of the night to extend their hopes of making the playoffs.

Then, magic happened.

Tom Kim stepped up to the (virtual) par-3 having just thrown “the hammer,” making the hole worth two points. And with 138 yards to the hole, Kim perfectly striped his shot, spun it back and dropped it in the cup.

Hole in one.

The celebration, though, might have been even better than the shot (particularly from Tiger Woods).

TOM KIM HITS THE SECOND HOLE-IN-ONE IN @TGL HISTORY 😱 pic.twitter.com/5iWqoNW5Ra — ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2026

“I’ve never been tackled before,” Kim said afterward. “That was one thing. It’s a shot that I’ve hit well before and it's a shot that I’ve practiced a lot in the stadium. I haven't made much hole-in-ones in my life, and not a better way to do it than today.”

Jupiter went on to win, 9–6, and became one of the four teams to make the TGL postseason (out of six). The Bay was eliminated.

“It sucks right now,” said Wyndham Clark of the Bay. “We were walking in, and we were like, ‘I don't know how we just lost.’ They did everything they could. Tom Kim made three huge putts and then obviously a hole in one. So I feel like they did a lot of stuff amazing, and we did a lot of good stuff, and it sucks. I have a long flight home to Arizona, and I’m sure once I land from that I'll be over it. But it hurts because I feel like we should have won that match.”

The TGL playoffs start in two weeks. Woods hasn’t competed this season, as he’s still recovering from back surgery, but could he tee it up for Jupiter in the semifinals?

“I'll be here either way,” Woods responded.

Said teammate Kevin Kisner: “He dodged that one.”

Woods: “Bob and weave, bob and weave.”

It was Kim’s ace, though, that kept alive the anticipation for a possible Woods return.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated