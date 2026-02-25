Northwestern Women’s Basketball Travels to No. 14 Maryland in Road Finale

The final road trip of the regular season has arrived for the Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball team. And in a few hours, they are about to shed light on the assignment.

On Wednesday evening, the Wildcats head to College Park. They will be there for a Big Ten showdown against the No. 14 Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team.

The Challenge Northwestern Women’s Basketball About to Face

Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CT inside the always-energetic XFINITY Center. For Northwestern, this is more than just another conference game. It is the final opportunity to grab a road win this season. And a crucial chance to sharpen execution before returning home for the regular-season finale.

Maryland enters the matchup at 22-6 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play, riding a five-game winning streak. The Terrapins most recently rolled past Purdue, 99-66, at XFINITY Center.

Head coach Brenda Frese, a four-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, has guided Maryland to its 21st 20-plus-win season during her 24 years in College Park. Facing a ranked Maryland squad in the middle of a hot streak is one of the most demanding challenges in the conference.

History has not been kind to Northwestern in this matchup. Wednesday marks the 17th meeting between the programs, with Maryland holding a commanding 15-1 edge in the all-time series. Every contest between the two has come since Maryland joined the Big Ten ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Northwestern’s lone victory came on December 31, 2019, an 81-58 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena that still stands as a bright spot in the series. Last season’s meeting offered a glimpse of what the Wildcats can do when they settle in.

Northwestern erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit and trimmed it to four before ultimately falling 85-79. Melannie Daley scored 22 points to lead the charge, while Taylor Williams added 18 points and 10 rebounds. The fight was there. The margin was razor-thin.

Northwestern heads into the road finale looking to bounce back from a 92-65 loss to in-state rival Illinois at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tayla Thomas delivered a standout performance, pouring in a game-high 25 points. She shot 8-of-14 from the field and knocked down 2-of-4 from three-point range, marking the second 20-plus-point outing of her career. Thomas also pulled down six rebounds to lead the team.

Grace Sullivan continued her steady scoring, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, and a block. Her double-digit scoring streak now stands at 15 consecutive games. Xamiya Walton added 12 points, including two three-pointers, notching her sixth double-digit performance of the season.

Even in defeat, the Wildcats showed flashes of offensive rhythm that will be essential against Maryland. As Northwestern prepares to face a ranked opponent on its home floor, three players will be central to the game plan.

Thomas has emerged as a primary offensive weapon, capable of scoring from the paint and stretching the defense from beyond the arc. Coming off a 25-point effort, she carries momentum into the matchup.

Sullivan’s 15-game streak of double-digit scoring provides stability and consistency. Walton’s perimeter shooting will be key against a disciplined Maryland defense that thrives on forcing tough shots and capitalizing in transition.

The Return to Welsh-Ryan Arena Will be for a Purpose

For Maryland, the objective is clear. Continue the winning streak, protect home court, and strengthen postseason positioning. With March approaching, every result shapes tournament seeding and momentum.

For Northwestern, the focus shifts to execution and resilience. The Wildcats are seeking their final road victory of the season, and a competitive performance in College Park would provide a confidence boost heading into the regular-season finale. Closing out the travel schedule with composure and fight could carry over in meaningful ways.

After Wednesday’s contest, Northwestern will return home for one final regular-season appearance at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats host Purdue on Sunday, March 1, with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The afternoon will include a celebration of the program’s graduating seniors, honoring their contributions before the game begins. Following the contest, a special ceremony will recognize head coach Joe McKeown, marking another significant moment for the program.

Against No. 14 Maryland at XFINITY Center, Northwestern faces a steep challenge. The Terrapins bring depth, experience, and momentum. But the Wildcats bring determination, emerging offensive leaders, and a desire to finish strong.

