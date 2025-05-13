Northwestern Announces Job Responsibilities for New General Manager
On Monday night, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Northwestern was hiring Cincinnati Bengals scout Christian Sarkisian as the athletic department's general manager. Less than a day later, the university revealed exactly what Sarkisian would be doing in his new job.
In a press release, Northwestern said that Sarkisian will oversee several areas of the athletic department's finances, including the impending House v. NCAA settlement, revenue-sharing strategy, scholarship allocation, contract negotiations, salary cap management and more. He will also be responsible for what the release described as "Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) clearinghouse," although the school's collective, True NU, remains separate from the university.
Sarkisian's role extends to all of Northwestern's sports, but his emphasis will be on football.
“I am honored to return to Evanston as the GM of Northwestern Athletics,” Sarkisian said. “After seven years learning from the greatest of football minds and leaders, I feel ready to help add to the legacy of Northwestern’s athletic programs. From growing up never missing a Saturday at Ryan Field to helping build rosters that won bowl games and went to the Big Ten Championship, I’ve learned, and have been raised by, the Northwestern standard of excellence, and I look forward to doing my part to elevate our athletic programs.”
In addition to the aforementioned responsibilities, Sarkisian will aid in long-term strategic planning while advising senior leadership in the athletic department. He will work alongside Athletic Director Mark Jarkson, who has made sweeping changes in his first eight months on the job in order to ensure Northwestern adapts to the new college sports landscape.
"We are thrilled to welcome Christian back to Northwestern and into a role that is vital to the future of our athletics program," Jackson said. "Christian brings a wealth of experience from his time in the NFL and his previous work here in Evanston, particularly in areas such as student-athlete evaluation, recruitment and strategic resources. His perspective and leadership will be instrumental as we navigate a rapidly changing college athletics environment and continue to support our student-athletes at the highest level."
Sarkisian attended Northwestern for his Master's in Sports Administration and was the football team's Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Assistant from 2015 to 2017. The Chicagoland area native has been a scout with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2018.