Northwestern Wildcats Predicted to Finish with Same Record in 2025
The Northwestern Wildcats are looking to improve on a four-win season in 2024.
David Braun and staff hit the transfer portal in order to improve the team on both side of the ball.
After a 4-8 season, with just two wins in the Big Ten, was it enough to take the next step? According to College Football News, the answer is no.
On Tuesday, the site released schedule predictions for the entire Big Ten. Northwestern was pegged to win just four games once again but take a step back in the Big Ten at 1-8.
The Wildcats open the season on Aug. 30 against Tulane, who recently added Jake Retzlaff in the transfer portal. This is one of the most interesting games on the schedule for Northwestern — and an important one to win for the Wildcats.
This was marked as a win for Northwestern before beating Western Illinois and Louisiana-Monroe. Once Big Ten play began in this hypothetical prediction, the Wildcats went downhill.
Northwestern was predicted to lose five games in a row following a win over Louisiana-Monroe to improve to 3-2. The Wildcats would then finish the season with a home victory against Minnesota before losing to Illinois.
The schedule features some of the Big Ten's best in Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, and Illinois. The Wildcats will also be tested on the road against USC and Nebraska.
The most interesting pick was a home loss to UCLA. This remains one of the biggest games on the schedule before the real gauntlet begins.