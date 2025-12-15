Caroline Lau Becomes Seventh Northwestern Player to Record 500 Career Assists

Caroline Lau has always made the game easier for everyone around her. On Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City, the Northwestern guard turned that steady, selfless style into history. She became just the seventh player in program history to record 500 career assists. In a milestone built on vision, patience, and consistency, Lau officially joined one of the most exclusive clubs in Northwestern women’s basketball.

Caroline Lau Showcased A Milestone Moment in Salt Lake City

The achievement came during Northwestern’s road game against Utah. It was a contest that ended in a 91–66 loss but still provided a moment worth celebrating for the Wildcats. Lau finished the afternoon with 12 points and 10 assists. And that pushed her career total to 502, making her the first Northwestern player to reach the mark since Veronica Burton did so from 2018 to 2022.

5⃣0⃣0⃣@caroline_lau1 is the seventh Wildcat in program history to hit 500 career assists! pic.twitter.com/EcDI5FZ9X4 — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) December 14, 2025

Even in a difficult environment against a strong Utah team, Lau’s command of the offense never faded. Her double-double marked the fifth of her career and showcased the full range of her impact.

Her 10 assists were not empty numbers. They represented years of growth and trust built with teammates, each pass a reminder of why Lau has been the engine of the Wildcats’ offense. Meanwhile, Utah’s shooting efficiency ultimately dictated the outcome. Lau’s milestone stood out as a bright and meaningful accomplishment.

Caroline Lau’s climb to 500 assists did not happen overnight. Since arriving in Evanston, she has steadily refined her game, developing into one of the most reliable guards in the Big Ten. As a first-year player during the 2022–23 season, she quickly earned minutes through poise and decision-making. Her sophomore season brought a major leap, highlighted by three double-doubles. It was a near-program record of 15 assists against UIC and a career-high 24 points against Wisconsin.

More Than Just Numbers

By the 2024–25 season, Lau had fully established herself as one of the conference’s elite distributors. She earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition and became the first Northwestern player since Ashley Deary in 2016–17 to lead the entire Big Ten in assists.

Averaging 6.0 assists per game, she ranked 12th nationally. She also recorded seven or more assists in 13 games, including four games with double-digit assists.

Lau’s career assist total reflects far more than statistics. Every assist is a read made under pressure, a pass delivered on time, and a teammate put in position to succeed.

Lau is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and was named to the CSC Academic All-District team in 2024–25. She continued the program’s tradition of balancing high-level performance with academic achievement.

Becoming the seventh Northwestern player to record 500 career assists places Caroline Lau among program legends, but her story is still being written. With each game, she continues to raise the standard for what it means to run the point in Evanston.

Northwestern will look to turn the page quickly as it returns home to face Loyola Chicago at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday, December 18, at 11 a.m. CT.

