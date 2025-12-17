Northwestern Women’s Basketball About to Face Key In-State Test Against Loyola Chicago

The Northwestern Wildcats are searching for a turning point, and Thursday afternoon offers a timely chance to find it. Riding a four-game losing streak, Northwestern women’s basketball enters a pivotal in-state matchup. It will be against Loyola Chicago at Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 18, 2025.

With a 6-4 record and Big Ten play approaching fast, this game represents more than just another non-conference contest. It is an opportunity to reset momentum, regain confidence, and begin shaping an identity that can survive the grind ahead.

Why This Game Matters for Northwestern Women's Basketball Team

Northwestern’s recent skid has been frustrating, but the Wildcats remain competitive on paper. They are averaging 68.4 points per game while allowing 69.7. That left them with a narrow -1.3 scoring differential. Those numbers reflect a team that has been in games but has struggled to close.

A home matchup against Loyola Chicago, a familiar in-state opponent. It also provides a chance to turn close performances into a much-needed win.

For Northwestern, the central storyline continues to revolve around Grace Sullivan. The Wildcats’ star is averaging 24.0 points per game. She is a figure that ranks sixth nationally and cements her as one of the most productive scorers in the country. When Sullivan is rolling, Northwestern is difficult to stop.

However, when opponents successfully limit her touches, the Wildcats have struggled to respond. That issue was fully exposed in the recent 91-66 loss to Utah. Northwestern controlled large portions of the first half and held a slim 31-30 lead in the second quarter before Utah increased its physicality.

After starting the game 9-of-15 from the field, Sullivan was held to just 2-of-5 shooting after the first quarter as Utah committed to double-teams. With defenses daring other Wildcats to step up, Northwestern could not generate enough secondary offense.

Let's Talk About Three-Point Shooting and Injury Concerns

The lack of perimeter shooting continues to be a major obstacle. Northwestern shot a Big Ten-low 28.6 percent from three-point range last season, and that number has dipped further to 27.4 percent this year.

Against Utah, the Wildcats made just two three-pointers on 21 attempts, matching their lowest single-game total of the season. Without a reliable outside threat, spacing becomes limited and driving lanes disappear.

The absence of junior Casey Harter only compounded those issues. Harter missed the Utah game with a lower-body injury, and her presence was clearly missed. She is shooting 35 percent from three, second-best among qualified Wildcats. She also contributes 3.3 rebounds per game, along with strong playmaking ability. Her versatility allows Northwestern to mix lineups more freely, something the team struggled to do without her.

Thursday’s matchup, set for noon ET on B1G+, is about more than stopping a losing streak. Northwestern has already shown flashes of its potential with a road win over DePaul and competitive efforts against Missouri, Kansas, and Ohio State. The challenge now is consistency.

Against Loyola Chicago, the Wildcats have a chance to establish secondary scoring. Also, to tighten their perimeter defense after allowing 13 three-pointers to Utah and rediscover confidence on their home floor.

