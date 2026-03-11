Northwestern Wildcats Forward Earns Back-to-Back All-Big Ten Second Team Honors

The Northwestern Wildcats basketball program added another proud moment to its growing list of achievements this week.

On Tuesday, the Big Ten league office officially announced that senior forward Nick Martinelli has been named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by both coaches and media. The recognition marks the second consecutive season Martinelli has earned second-team honors.

Nick Martinelli Leads Northwestern Wildcats With Elite Scoring Season

Martinelli has been the steady engine powering the Wildcats’ offense, delivering big performances night after night while quietly climbing into historic territory.

Associated Press, you know ball.



Nick Martinelli has been named to the AP All-Big Ten First Team 🤌 pic.twitter.com/w8k1gZSAG6 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 10, 2026

That consistency reflects a program that has steadily built a reputation for developing elite talent. Martinelli now joins former Northwestern standout Chase Audige as a fellow two-time honoree.

Martinelli’s numbers this season explain exactly why he continues to receive conference recognition. For the second straight year, he captured the Big Ten regular-season scoring title. The senior averaged an impressive 22.7 points per game.

Martinelli shot 50.1 percent from the field, knocked down 41 percent of his three-point attempts, and converted 80.9 percent of his free throws. In addition to his scoring output, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 6.2 rebounds per game, giving Northwestern valuable production on both ends of the court.

Statistically, he stands as one of only two high-major players in the nation averaging at least 20 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, he shot at least 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

He became the first player to lead the Big Ten in scoring in consecutive seasons since Purdue star Zach Edey accomplished the feat in 2023 and 2024. Martinelli became the first player in Big Ten history to score at least 20 points against all 17 conference opponents.

His name is also now etched throughout the Northwestern record book. During the Wildcats’ regular-season finale at Minnesota, Martinelli broke his own single-season scoring record for the program. By the end of that game, his season total had reached 682 points, setting a new high-water mark for Northwestern basketball.

His scoring average of 22.7 points per game is also one of the most impressive figures in school history. It stands as the highest average by a Northwestern player since Dale Kelley scored 24.3 points per game during the 1969–70 season.

Consistency has been the defining characteristic of Martinelli’s career. He has scored in double figures in 56 of his last 58 games. At one point, he also compiled a 30-game double-digit scoring streak, the longest by a Northwestern player since Evan Eschmeyer recorded 65 straight games between 1997 and 1999.

By earning multiple All-Big Ten honors, Martinelli now joins a distinguished group of Northwestern players who have received multiple first- or second-team all-conference selections. That list includes Joe Ruklick, Rich Falk, Dale Kelley, Billy McKinney, Stack, Evan Eschmeyer, and Boo Buie.

Standout Performances Define Martinelli’s 2025 Season

Throughout the season, Martinelli delivered numerous standout moments that helped define Northwestern’s campaign. Earlier in the year, he recorded career highs of 32 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 12-of-16 from the field in a dominant performance at Dayton.

Another unforgettable moment came dramatically against Maryland. Martinelli delivered an overtime buzzer-beating game-winner. That marked Northwestern’s first shot at the buzzer as time expired since Dererk Pardon achieved the feat in 2017.

He also turned in an extraordinary effort against USC, finishing with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Ten of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, demonstrating his relentless effort around the basket. Martinelli became just the third Big Ten player since the 2005–06 season to record at least 25 points and 10 offensive rebounds in a single game.

Across the season, he produced numerous 20-point performances, multiple double-doubles, and collected two Big Ten Player of the Week awards. He was named Northwestern’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree and also earned CSC Academic All-American First Team recognition, highlighting both his leadership and his success in the classroom.

More from Northwestern On SI