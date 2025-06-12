The 5 Best Moments of the Year for Northwestern Wildcats Sports
With a jam-packed nine months of Wildcat sports in the books, Northwestern's 2024-25 academic and athletic school year has finally come to a close.
It was a historic year filled with National Championships, buzzer-beaters, incredible feats and more. Northwestern Wildcats On SI writer Gavin Dorsey and Bleav in Northwestern podcast host Zach Koons broke down some of the top moments from the past year on a Thursday episode, ranking their top five with a plethora of honorable mentions.
5. Trevor Chumbley Places Fourth at NCAA Wrestling Championships
Dorsey: "He qualifies for the NCAA Championships as an at-large bid. Starts as the No. 20 seed and ends up placing fourth, his first All-American honors of his career and his first NCAA podium. Then as the No. 20 seed, upsets No. 13, No. 4, No. 12 and No. 7, placing fourth in the entire NCAA, was honestly just an incredible run to watch."
4. Nick Martinelli's Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Vs. Maryland
Koons: "When I looked back at it, I couldn't help but feel a little bit more disappointed that Northwestern could have a moment like this in the season and then see what followed. I only let myself be disappointed for a couple minutes, because then it really allowed me to think again about the season that Nick Martinelli had. This play was one of those moments that cemented him and cemented his rise as a real, tangible improvement."
3. Lacrosse's Final Four Comeback Vs. Boston College & Madison Taylor's Scoring Record
Dorsey: "It was miraculous to come out with a win in that one, especially against a team in Boston College that Northwestern had lost to earlier this season. In that fourth quarter, to outshoot Boston College 12-4, to win draw controls 6-1 and [Delaney] Sweitzer zero goals allowed on three saves... It was spectacular and unbelievable."
"My 3b. was Madison Taylor's 109 goals, setting the record... The fact that defenses were able to key in on Madison Taylor and she was still able to finish with 109 goals and 158 points was absolutely incredible. Nobody could stop her until the National Championship game."
2. Field Hockey Wins Second National Championship in Four Years
Koons: "If they weren't already there, this Northwestern program under Tracey Fuchs is a dynasty and now has already set itself up for the next era, led by [Ashley] Sessa. Northwestern didn't have to go through North Carolina this year, but it also feels like the Wildcats are going to want that chance again to really cement themselves as the undisputed No. 1 best team in field hockey.
1. Women's Golf Wins First NCAA Championship in Program History
Dorsey: "There's something so cool about seeing these programs who have to battle and fight through adversity, and eventually reach the mountaintop, or reach something that, as a fan or a student, you really feel proud of... This women's golf team completely encapsulated what it means to be a fan of college sports."
Honorable Mentions
- Mark Jackson hired as Northwestern's Athletic Director, later extends Chris Collins and Fuchs
- Northwestern expands Martin Stadium into scenic lakeside venue
- Softball: Lauren Boyd throws complete game win vs. No. 8 Duke
- Softball: Lauren Boyd throws two complete game wins vs. No. 7 UCLA to get NU NCAA Tournament bid
- Football: Joseph Himon's 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown walks off Purdue in overtime
- Men's Swimming: Stuart Seymour, David Gerchik break Olympian Matt Grevers' school records
- Baseball: Ryan Kucherak, Trent Liolios break 37-year-old school home run record from Cubs & Padres draftee Bob Brucato
Listeners can hear Koons' and Dorsey's full breakdown of the five best Northwestern moments for the Bleav in Northwestern podcast, available on Spotify and on Apple Podcasts.