Northwestern Freshman Golfer Finishes Fifth at Big Ten Championships
In Havre de Grace, Maryland, the Wildcats largely struggled against a loaded field at the Big Ten Championships. However, one freshman had a career-best day, finishing with her lowest score and best place yet in her young career.
Hsin Tai Lin, a first-year from Taoyuan, Taiwan, finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten with a score of -2 (72-71-71=214). After making par on Day 1 of the Championships, Lin raised her standing by hitting -1 in each of the final two days.
Sophomore Ashley Yun and junior Dianna Lee also both cracked the top 20 at 15th (+2) and 19th (+3), respectively. Lee climbed 23 spots with a -2 on Day 3, helping the Wildcats finish fifth as a team at the conference meet.
Northwestern's highest-ranked golfer, senior Lauryn Nguyen rounded out the team's scoring with a +8 (75-74-75=224) performance. Nguyen was ranked No. 29 in the nation entering the weekend and has since dropped to No. 34.
Freshman Elise Lee also competed, tying for 61st with a score of +12.
Leading the way for the Big Ten title was No. 5 Oregon, which scored a sterling -12. Following the Ducks were No. 24 Michigan State at +2, Illinois at +6, No. 14 Ohio State at +9 and No. 10 Northwestern with +10. The 'Cats also finished ahead of No. 7 USC, which placed ninth.
Northwestern now must ready for the NCAA Regionals, which are set to take place from May 5 to May 7.