Northwestern Men's Basketball Bounces Back With 93-53 Win Over Jackson State

Northwestern men’s basketball needed a response, and they delivered one pretty smoothly. After a rough stretch that included three straight losses and visible defensive breakdowns, the Wildcats reasserted control. They did it on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 93–53 victory over Jackson State at Welsh-Ryan Arena. From the opening tip to the final horn, Northwestern looked like a team determined to reset its season.

Northwestern Men's Basketball Defense Sets the Tone Early

The 40-point win was not just about snapping a losing streak. It was about rediscovering identity. Northwestern improved to 6-4 overall and showed clear signs of progress on both ends of the floor, especially defensively. That's where the Wildcats set the tone early and never allowed Jackson State to gain traction.

The biggest difference from recent outings was the Wildcats’ defensive focus. Northwestern came out aggressive, disciplined, and connected, holding Jackson State to a season-low 28.6 percent shooting for the game. The Tigers did not make their first field goal until more than five minutes had passed. And that stretch allowed Northwestern to seize momentum and dictate pace.

That defensive intensity carried through the first half, where Jackson State was limited to just 27.6 percent shooting. Just as important, the Wildcats tightened up the paint after recent struggles, allowing only 16 points inside. For a team that had surrendered 62 points against Ohio State earlier in the week.

Nick Martinelli Powers the Offense

With the defense creating opportunities, the offense flowed naturally, and Nick Martinelli once again led the way. The senior forward scored 22 points in just 22 minutes, continuing his outstanding season. It marked his seventh game with at least 20 points this year. It also pushed him past Drew Crawford for the third-most 20-point games in program history.

Martinelli drew constant defensive attention, opened lanes for teammates, and consistently made the right reads. Whether it was powering through contact for an and-one or creating space with crafty ball handling, he anchored Northwestern’s offensive rhythm from start to finish.

Ten different Wildcats found the basket, with four players reaching double figures. The Wildcats dominated in transition, turning eight first-half Jackson State turnovers into 16 fast-break points and building a lead that quickly became insurmountable.

Inside play was another key factor. Northwestern scored 42 points in the paint and lived at the free-throw line, finishing with 30 points from the stripe after drawing 26 fouls. Angelo Ciaravino continued his strong stretch with 13 points. Meanwhile, Arrinten Page extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to eight, giving the Wildcats reliable production in the frontcourt.

The bounce-back win also carried historic significance. With the 93–53 victory, head coach Chris Collins earned his 200th career win at Northwestern, becoming just the second coach in program history to reach that milestone. The achievement underscored the stability and progress Collins has built over his tenure and made the afternoon even more meaningful for players and fans alike.

Northwestern will look to carry this momentum forward when it returns to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday to face Valparaiso at 7 p.m.

