Northwestern women’s basketball ran into a harsh second-half reality on Sunday afternoon in Salt Lake City. It was because the Wildcats saw a competitive opening half dissolve into a decisive 91–66 loss to Utah. What started as a tight, back-and-forth contest quickly turned one-sided after the break. And that led Northwestern (6-4, 0-1 B1G) to search for answers against a Utah team that found another gear and never looked back.

Strong Individual Efforts for Northwestern Women's Basketball

The final margin tells only part of the story. For long stretches early on, Northwestern held its own. They showed poise against a strong Utah squad (8-3, 0-0 Big 12). But a sudden breakdown in defensive consistency and a blistering shooting display from the Utes flipped the game on its head.

Despite the difficult result, several Wildcats delivered standout performances. Forward Grace Sullivan led Northwestern with 21 points. She did so with impressive efficiency by shooting 12-of-19 from the field while adding four rebounds. Sullivan was aggressive early and often, providing the offensive spark that kept Northwestern competitive in the opening half.

Guard Caroline Lau recorded one of the most complete games of her career, finishing with 12 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. In the process, Lau surpassed the 500-assist milestone, becoming just the seventh player in program history to reach 502 career assists. Tate Lash also reached double figures, contributing 11 points and four rebounds in a balanced effort.

Northwestern’s lineup featured a notable change, as sophomore Xamiya Walton made her first career start. Walton finished with six points and two rebounds, stepping into the starting role with Casey Harter sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

A Tight First Half Before Momentum Shifts

The opening quarter was competitive and fast-paced. Sullivan set the tone offensively, and after early exchanges, Northwestern used a driving layup from Lash and free throws from Lau to carry a narrow 24–23 lead into the second quarter.

That momentum did not last. Late in the second period, Utah began to seize control by capitalizing on offensive rebounds and Northwestern turnovers. The Utes reclaimed the lead at 30–29 with just under seven minutes remaining and steadily built separation.

Northwestern endured a key scoring drought during the quarter. And then Utah headed into halftime with a 46–36 advantage after controlling the paint and limiting Sullivan’s touches. Any hopes of a second-half reset quickly vanished.

The third quarter was especially punishing. Maty Wilke and White combined for three three-pointers, and Utah’s pressure defense led to uncontested scoring chances. Lau provided a brief highlight by drilling a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the quarter, trimming the margin to 78–49, but the damage was done.

Northwestern continued to compete in the fourth quarter, but aggressive pressing led to turnovers that Utah converted into easy points. The final 91–66 score reflected a game that slipped away after halftime.

The Wildcats will aim to regroup quickly as they return home for a crosstown matchup against Loyola-Chicago. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

