Cypress (TX) Cornerback Recaps Northwestern Offer

Cypress (TX) Springs cornerback Kameron Roberson received an offer from Northwestern on January 24 after speaking with cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks. “Northwestern had stopped by the school, and I got a chance to see the campus virtually and different things they are trying to do culturally. Then I got on the phone with Coach Hicks, and he offered me,“ Roberson said. “I know they are a very prestigious school academically, and they play Big 10 football, which is a great conference competitively. Coach Hicks said he is excited for me, and I got a great vibe when I was on the phone with him. He said he wants to get me to campus during spring ball. I think Northwestern is a great institution. I am still learning the program, but they are doing a great job recruiting me thus far, and I believe they will continue the great tradition they have.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Roberson had offers from San Diego State, Duke, UTSA, Texas Tech, Houston, Prairie View A&M, Harvard, Cornell, Vanderbilt, and TCU before his offer from the Wildcats. Since then, his recruitment has picked up tremendously as he added offers from Stanford, Iowa, Oregon State, New Mexico, Kansas State, Yale, UTEP, Kentucky, UConn, Oklahoma State, and Baylor. “My recruitment is going well, and I give all the glory to God. I’m thankful for the coaches who have reached out to me, my mom, and the coaches for giving me an opportunity and a platform. The last two weeks have been really crazy. I didn’t think I would pick up 15-20 offers in that span, but God knew better than me. I’m enjoying the process and getting to know everyone and each program, and I'm excited for this journey ahead to see which program fits best for me.”

Roberson had a good 2025 season for the Panthers, who finished 6-4 and just missed qualifying for the playoffs. He recorded 16 tackles, six pass breakups, and a fumble recovery, and was named a 23-6A First Team All-District selection. “We faced a lot of adversity this season. We lost a lot of key players for the season, who, if they were healthy, I know we would have made a deep run in the playoffs. Losing 7 starters and finishing 6-4 shows the resilience of our team. Individually, I think I did well. I displayed my athletic ability each game by being tasked to cover the opposing team's top target. This is my second year playing corner, so I really grew as the season went along, with understanding leverage and technique, and how to use my athleticism to my advantage. I was selected First Team All-District, so that was great, because other people saw what I’m capable of.”

Blessed to be selected 1st Team All District for District 16-6A ! pic.twitter.com/lk2VM22JhU — Kameron Roberson (@kamroberson30) December 12, 2025

The offseason has been going well for Roberson, who is running track. Last year, he was part of the 4x100 relay team, which included Houston Cougar commit, Paris Melvin Jr., Yogi Martin, and Samuel Onwuchekwa, that won the Texas UIL 6A State Championship with a time of 40.06. He is hoping to repeat once again. “The off-season is going well, and I'm getting ready for track season. We are trying to defend our 4x1 state title, which we won last year. So we are working hard in football and track to be the best we can.”

He was also able to take visits to Houston and TCU for their Junior Days, and hopes to make a few other visits in the spring. “I went to Houston and TCU Junior Days. They were both good and insightful! I will be visiting more campuses during the spring.”

Look for Roberson’s recruitment to continue to spike and for more offers to come his way.

STATE CHAMPS!!! With a time of 40.06 me and my brothers @YogiMartinJr1 @ParisMelvinJr @SamuelO2009 beat the odds and won state. pic.twitter.com/5J1Lwyd0G1 — Kameron Roberson (@kamroberson30) May 3, 2025

