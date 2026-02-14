Northwestern Women’s Basketball Looks to Snap Road Skid at Penn State

For the Northwestern Wildcats, the 2025-26 Big Ten season has become a search for a complete 40-minute performance. On Sunday, February 15, 2026, Northwestern travels to University Park for a 4 p.m. ET matchup against the Penn State Lady Lions inside Rec Hall. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

The Northwestern Wildcats Game Showed the Blueprint

Northwestern enters at 8-16 overall and 2-11 in Big Ten play, looking to halt a nine-game road losing streak. Penn State stands at 8-17 and 1-13 in conference action, sitting at the bottom of the standings. For both programs, Sunday represents a critical opportunity to shift late-season momentum and grab a much-needed win.

Road Work 🚧



🆚 Penn State

🗓️ Sunday, February 15

📍 University Park, Pa.



🆚 #13 Michigan State

🗓️ Wednesday, February 18

📍 East Lansing, Mich. pic.twitter.com/4JcaWKZIVO — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) February 13, 2026

Northwestern is coming off an 80-58 loss to No. 7 Michigan. However, the final score does not tell the full story. In the first half against the Wolverines, the Wildcats delivered one of their sharpest stretches of the season.

They shot 61 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. They connected on an unconscious 83 percent from three-point range. They built a 37-31 halftime lead. They held Michigan to just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc and forced nine first-half turnovers.

A late 9-0 run in the second quarter flipped the momentum in Northwestern’s favor. And the Wildcats even extended their advantage early in the third quarter before Michigan mounted its rally.

Three Wildcats reached double figures. Grace Sullivan finished with 16 points and three rebounds. Caroline Lau added 16 points, six assists, and three three-pointers. Tayla Thomas contributed 13 points and five rebounds, knocking down a career-high two threes. Senior forward Grace Sullivan continues to be one of the nation’s top scoring threats. She ranks 11th nationally with 22.2 points per game and anchors Northwestern’s offensive identity.

Sullivan’s ability to operate inside, finish through contact, and create second-chance opportunities makes her the focal point against Penn State’s defense. She can score on the block, attack off the dribble, and draw fouls, giving the Wildcats a consistent option when possessions get tight. If Northwestern is going to snap its road skid, it starts with Sullivan setting the tone early and often.

Caroline Lau complements Sullivan with steady perimeter production. Against Michigan, she tallied 16 points and six assists while knocking down three triples. It marked her fourth game this season with at least three made three-pointers.

Her 12-point first half against the Wolverines showed how quickly she can spark the offense. Lau’s ability to stretch the floor and create for teammates is vital. Especially in hostile environments like Rec Hall.

Tayla Thomas continues to emerge as a reliable third scoring option. Her 13-point performance against Michigan included a career-best two three-pointers. She just added spacing and versatility to Northwestern’s attack.

Penn State averages 73.8 points per game, ranking 60th nationally. Northwestern averages 65.5 points per game, ranking 189th. Penn State allows 82.4 points per contest, ranking 361st. Meanwhile, Northwestern allows 74.1, ranking 337th.

Both teams share an identical scoring differential of minus 8.6. Penn State’s total differential sits at minus 214. On the other hand, Northwestern’s is minus 205. Penn State is led by McMiller, who ranks 15th nationally with 20.7 points per game.

With both defenses surrendering more than 74 points per game, Sunday could turn into a fast-paced offensive contest. Whichever team strings together timely defensive stops and limits second-half breakdowns may seize control.

What Northwestern Must Do to Snap the Road Skid

The Wildcats have lost nine straight road games. To change that narrative at Rec Hall, the formula is clear. They must replicate the first-half efficiency shown against Michigan. They must limit defensive lapses after halftime. They must maintain balanced scoring beyond Sullivan.

Can Sullivan outduel McMiller in a matchup featuring two of the nation’s top 15 scorers? Can Lau continue her confident shooting from deep? Can Thomas provide the complementary punch that stretches Penn State’s defense?

Most importantly, can Northwestern finally string together a complete 40-minute performance? With both teams near the bottom of the conference standings, Sunday’s game carries weight beyond the box score. It is about momentum. It is about confidence. It is about proving growth in February.

For Northwestern, this road trip to University Park represents a chance to reset the trajectory of its Big Ten season. The flashes of potential are real. The offensive leaders are producing. The blueprint has already been drawn. Now the Wildcats must execute it from opening tip to final buzzer inside Rec Hall.

