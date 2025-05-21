Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Recruiting Target Receives Elite Comparison to Kemba Walker

Jimmy McKinney III continues to build his reputation as one of the most promising guards in the 2027 recruiting class.

Chris Wilson

Vashon's Jimmy McKinney III (0) during the Missouri Class 4 state championship game against Benton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Vashon defeated Benton, 81-45.
Vashon's Jimmy McKinney III (0) during the Missouri Class 4 state championship game against Benton, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Vashon defeated Benton, 81-45. / Michael Gulledge / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Northwestern’s basketball program made headlines this week by extending a scholarship offer to Jimmy McKinney III, a rising star in the Class of 2027 and one of the top 50 prospects nationally.

The 6-foot-2 guard from St. Louis, who plays for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit, drew particular attention this weekend after scoring 23 points with six assists on Friday and 25 points with seven rebounds on Sunday.

The Wildcats' scholarship offer came from Northwestern assistant coach Chris Lowery, who made a striking comparison: likening McKinney’s game to that of former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker. The comparison resonated with the young guard.

“My pops gave me the phone and said, ‘[Northwestern] wants to offer you and talk about how my game relates to the NBA,’” McKinney said, as reported by Matthew Shelton, Managing Editor of WildcatReport. “[Lowery] compared me to Kemba Walker and I really like that.”

McKinney’s performances have attracted scholarship offers from a range of college programs. Northwestern became his fourth high-major offer, joining Missouri, Iowa State, and Iowa. As a sophomore, McKinney led Vashon High School to a Missouri Class 4 State Championship and was named All-State and All-Metro after averaging 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

For Northwestern head coach Chris Collins, landing a player of McKinney’s caliber would be a major addition as the program looks to rebound from a somewhat disappointing 2024-25 season, in which the Wildcats finished 17-16 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament.

While it is early in the recruiting process for the Class of 2027, McKinney’s progress suggests he will be a name to watch nationally. For now, he remains focused on his development, and Lowery’s comparison to Kemba Walker underscores the type of impact McKinney could have as his game continues to grow.

Chris Wilson
CHRIS WILSON

Chris Wilson covers the NFL, MLB, NBA and college sports, originally starting his career focusing on the San Francisco 49ers. With awards including FanSided's 2019 NFL Contributor of the Year, Chris specializes in sports news and analysis, game theory, data analytics, and film breakdowns. His work has appeared at Locked On Podcast Network, FanSided, ClutchPoints, Niner Noise and many others, and continues to be featured on 49ers Webzone, InsideThe49, and numerous media outlets. You can find Chris across social media @cgawilson.

