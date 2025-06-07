Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Hosts Mid-Week Visit With Three-Star Offensive Tackle

The hulking blocker's recruitment is heating up.

Ryan Cole

Last weekend, Northwestern held a big group visit with members of the 2026 recruiting class in hopes of convincing them to commit to the school. While the results of that weekend are still rolling in, the 'Cats got back to work this week, hosting three-star offensive tackle Tristan Comer from June 3-5, according to Wildcat Report.

Comer's stock is on the rise in the recruiting world. He's now received offers from West Virginia, Cincinnati and Oregon State in addition to the Wildcats, according to 247Sports. On one hand, that level of competition will make it more difficult for Northwestern to land Comer. But, on the other hand, it's a good sign that other power conference programs are also intrigued by his potential.

Standing at 6-foot-6 with a listed weight of 262 lbs, Comer is a massive high school player. His frame will not be a question mark at all as he transitions to the next level, so it becomes all about refining his technique.

All of the teams interested in Comer likely think they can mold him into a solid college-level lineman given his size advantage. David Braun and co. want to have a program that develops players effectively, and Comer seems like a worthwhile project.

Northwestern offered Comer in early May, so this visit was the next step in his recruitment process. He's currently visiting West Virginia this weekend, so his landing spot is still very much unclear. But Northwestern will hope it showed him enough on his visit this week to convince him to come to Evanston.

Ryan Cole
