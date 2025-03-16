Northwestern Offers Four-Star Chicago WR, Son of Former Wildcat
Northwestern head coach David Braun made his first offers to the 2027 recruiting class on Saturday, and among them is a highly-touted recruit with a significant tie to the program.
According to his social media, four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell received an offer from Braun and wideouts coach Armon Binns at his unofficial visit to Evanston.
"After a great day @NUFBFamily with @ArmonBinns and @DavidBraunFB I am blessed to receive an offer from Northwestern University!" Burrell wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening. "Truly appreciate the amazing hospitality and thank you for making me feel like a priority."
Burrell, a sophomore who won the Illinois Class 7A state championship at Chicago Mt. Carmel in November, is currently ranked by Rivals as the No. 11 wide receiver in 2027. He's the 109th-ranked recruit overall in his class and fourth-best in Illinois.
Over 14 games in 2024, Burrell logged 75 receptions, 1,257 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. The sophomore led the Caravan in all three categories and in all-purpose yards, of which he had 1,647.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout has 13 other offers, including Michigan, Missouri, Louisville, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Syracuse.
Burrell is the son of former Northwestern wide receiver and kick returner Aaron Burrell, who played for the Wildcats in the late 1990s. The elder Burrell had 21 catches for 183 yards as well as nine returns for 186 yards from 1997 to 1999, according to Sports-Reference.
Quentin Burrell was the second 2027 recruit to announce he had received an offer from Northwestern, joining edge rusher Isaac Miller.