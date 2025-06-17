Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Wildcats Offer Brother of Denver Broncos Offensive Lineman

The three-star is receiving an offer as a tight end.

Ryan Cole

Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun takes the field against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Northwestern head coach David Braun is continuing to hit the 2026 recruiting cycle hard, offering another offensive player today. Three-star Tom McGlinchey, a quarterback in high school, received an offer as a tight-end this afternoon.

McGlinchey is the younger brother of seven-year NFL vet Mike McGlinchey who currently plays offensive tackle for the Denver Broncos. Tom announced his offer today on X.

The younger McGlinchey currently plays quarterback for William Penn Charter High School, but he's listed as an "athlete" on his 247Sports page. Standing at 6-foot-6 with a weight of 230 lbs, he has the body to play tight end at the next level despite his background as a signal caller.

His older brother has had a solid NFL career as a starter throughout. He spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he's now been with the Broncos for two seasons since the end of his rookie deal.

Northwestern's tight end room is currently a little suspect after staples last season like Thomas Gordon and Marshall Lang graduated. Shoring up that position group for the future would be a prudent move on Braun's part, and of the 13 current commits, none of them are tight ends.

Nabbing McGlinchey would be a solid get for the Wildcats from a family with NFL pedigree. It's currently competing with schools like Duke, Air Force and Syracuse for his services, so he's certainly a reasonable target. Northwestern will hope to bring him in and develop him into a Big Ten-level tight end.

Ryan Cole
RYAN COLE

Ryan Cole is a writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI covering every team on campus. He’s currently a junior at NU where he’s studying journalism and previously wrote and edited for Inside NU. He also studies business with an eye towards eventually helping develop business models to revive local news. In his free time, Cole enjoys watching sports, playing sports, reading the news and singing.

