Northwestern Wildcats Offer Brother of Denver Broncos Offensive Lineman
Northwestern head coach David Braun is continuing to hit the 2026 recruiting cycle hard, offering another offensive player today. Three-star Tom McGlinchey, a quarterback in high school, received an offer as a tight-end this afternoon.
McGlinchey is the younger brother of seven-year NFL vet Mike McGlinchey who currently plays offensive tackle for the Denver Broncos. Tom announced his offer today on X.
The younger McGlinchey currently plays quarterback for William Penn Charter High School, but he's listed as an "athlete" on his 247Sports page. Standing at 6-foot-6 with a weight of 230 lbs, he has the body to play tight end at the next level despite his background as a signal caller.
His older brother has had a solid NFL career as a starter throughout. He spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he's now been with the Broncos for two seasons since the end of his rookie deal.
Northwestern's tight end room is currently a little suspect after staples last season like Thomas Gordon and Marshall Lang graduated. Shoring up that position group for the future would be a prudent move on Braun's part, and of the 13 current commits, none of them are tight ends.
Nabbing McGlinchey would be a solid get for the Wildcats from a family with NFL pedigree. It's currently competing with schools like Duke, Air Force and Syracuse for his services, so he's certainly a reasonable target. Northwestern will hope to bring him in and develop him into a Big Ten-level tight end.