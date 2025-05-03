Northwestern Wildcats Offer Two Three-Star Defensive Players
Over the past couple days, Northwestern has extended two more offers to players in the 2026 recruiting class. Linebacker Jacob Curry and safety Matthew Mason both received offers from David Braun and co.
Curry is a three-star recruit out of Florida and the No. 91 ranked prospect from the state, according to 247Sports. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 lbs.
Given his ranking, Curry does have other offers from power-conference programs. Louisville, Iowa State, Pitt and Vanderbilt have all extended offers thus far in addition to the 'Cats. That's tough competition but far from unbeatable.
Mason is also a three-star prospect out of Las Vegas and the No. 8 player from Nevada, according to 247Sports. He's officially listed at safety on the site, but he self-describes his position as "S/OLB/ATH" in his X bio.
Mason likely needs to put on some weight if he's going to play the linebacker position at the next level. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and just 180 lbs. To start, safety probably makes sense, but his athletic ability gives him the opportunity to expand that role as time goes on.
Once again, there are other big programs vying for Mason's services. Arizona State, BYU and Boise State have all made offers in addition to a whole host of other schools.
With both of these offers, Braun's strategy in the 2026 class is starting to take shape. He seems to be prioritizing defense, as two of the three current commits play on that side of the ball. Now, he's offered two more talented defenders with the hopes of adding them to the class.