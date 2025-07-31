Northwestern Women's Basketball Adds Final Member of Incoming Class
The Wildcats surprisingly announced another addition to the women's basketball team on Tuesday, officially finalizing their roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Just 22 days after signing Spanish guard Amparo López, Northwestern inked Barcelona forward Sandra Moreno to round out its three-player class of incoming freshmen. In addition to the two prospects from Spain, head coach Joe McKeown also earned a commitment from New York guard Angelina Hodgens, the No. 2 recruit in New York.
"I'm really looking forward to welcoming Sandra Moreno to Northwestern," McKeown said in a press release. "During the recruiting process, it was impossible to ignore Sandra's determination in attacking the glass at both ends of the floor. Coupled with the speed and versatility she brings at the forward position, we feel that she will be an outstanding fit in our system. We can't wait to see Sandra play as a Wildcat!"
Moreno has been a member of Basket Almeda in Barcelona for the past 10 years and faced off in national competitions against López, who played for Valencia B.C. in Valencia, Spain. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 13 points per outing in 31 games last season.
Factoring in the three incoming freshmen and three transfer additions, Northwestern's lineup projects to have 16 players. A grandfathered rule will allow the Wildcats to carry 16 players for the 2025-26 season, though Northwestern will need to return to the 15-player limit in 2026-27.
McKeown is set to coach his final season in 2025-26, capping off a 40-year career as the head coach of New Mexico State, George Washington and Northwestern.