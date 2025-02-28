Two Wildcat Stars Earn Big Ten Lacrosse Honors After Syracuse Win
Since falling to Boston College in a National Championship rematch on February 15, the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats have been rolling.
Behind three consecutive wins, the Big Ten named junior forward Madison Taylor the conference's Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, while senior defender Sammy White earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Northwestern bounced back from its lone defeat to the Eagles with a 17-goal win against Niagara, then dismantled No. 25 Colorado, 20-5. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-1 halftime lead and never looked back.
Taylor matched her career high with six goals on eight shots against the Buffaloes. Three of her goals came from the free position and she also added an assist.
Meanwhile, White was part of a defensive unit that held Colorado to its lowest goal total in two years. The all-conference defender scooped up four ground balls and two draw controls while also causing a pair of turnovers.
The Wildcats then went into Syracuse and earned their first road win at "The Dome" since 2012 on Tuesday. Northwestern scored the first five goals in the game and used its lead to stave off a strong comeback attempt from the No. 6 Orange.
Taylor once again led the way with five goals, all coming in the second half. The Tewaaraton Award candidate scored a third-quarter hat trick entirely consisting of free position shots, which helped the Wildcats stay ahead as Syracuse surged. White contributed three ground balls, a caused turnover and a draw control.
Through six games, Taylor leads the nation with 31 goals, while White is anchoring one of the best defenses in the country. It's the third career Big Ten Player of the Week honor for both 'Cats, including the second of the season for Taylor.