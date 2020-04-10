Notre Dame Adds A Key Grad Transfer To The Starting Rotation

The Notre Dame starting rotation received some big news when it was announced that former Furman starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand was heading to South Bend as a graduate transfer.

Notre Dame’s top starter - Tommy Sheehan - was off to a fast start in 2020, but the rotation behind him could certainly use an upgrade. Bertrand was also off to a blazing start in 2020, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.50 ERA in four starts before the season was shut down. The left-handed starter allowed one run or less in three of his four starts and struck out 23 batters in 24 innings pitched this season.

According to his Furman bio, Bertrand was the Friday night starter for the Paladins in 2019, and he made seven starts and 16 overall appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2018. During his three seasons in the rotation, Bertrand pitched 158.1 innings and posted 12-10 record with a 4.38 ERA.

Bertrand took a redshirt as a freshman in 2017, which means based on the recent decision by the NCAA to grant all spring student-athletes an additional season of eligibility, the southpaw will actually have two potential seasons at Notre Dame.

Bertrand is from Alpharetta, Ga. (Blessed Trinity School) and is the older brother of Notre Dame rising sophomore linebacker JD Bertrand.

