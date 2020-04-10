IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Adds A Key Grad Transfer To The Starting Rotation

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame starting rotation received some big news when it was announced that former Furman starting pitcher John Michael Bertrand was heading to South Bend as a graduate transfer.

Notre Dame’s top starter - Tommy Sheehan - was off to a fast start in 2020, but the rotation behind him could certainly use an upgrade. Bertrand was also off to a blazing start in 2020, posting a 3-1 record with a 1.50 ERA in four starts before the season was shut down. The left-handed starter allowed one run or less in three of his four starts and struck out 23 batters in 24 innings pitched this season.

According to his Furman bio, Bertrand was the Friday night starter for the Paladins in 2019, and he made seven starts and 16 overall appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2018. During his three seasons in the rotation, Bertrand pitched 158.1 innings and posted 12-10 record with a 4.38 ERA.

Bertrand took a redshirt as a freshman in 2017, which means based on the recent decision by the NCAA to grant all spring student-athletes an additional season of eligibility, the southpaw will actually have two potential seasons at Notre Dame.

Bertrand is from Alpharetta, Ga. (Blessed Trinity School) and is the older brother of Notre Dame rising sophomore linebacker JD Bertrand. 

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Room: Breaking Down Five-Star RB Will Shipley

A look at Notre Dame's top running back target, five-star Will Shipley.

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

PODCAST: Offensive Line Recruiting Must Get On Track

Bryan Driskell and Brian Smith discuss where Notre Dame is at with its efforts to land a top 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Driskell

by

USAF40ND

Brian Kelly Opines On The Possibility Of Starting In October

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly discussed the possibility of the 2020 season starting in October

Bryan Driskell

Potential Doomsday Scenario Being Prepared For

According to Sports Illustrated writers Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger, college leaders are preparing for a scenario in which there is no football in the fall.

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

Notre Dame Players Will Be Part Of Virtual Draft Presentation

Three former Notre Dame players were selected to be virtual participants of the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Sports Illustrated Mock Draft Has A Strong Notre Dame Flavor

There are five Notre Dame players in the first three rounds in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft.

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Defensive Strengths For Notre Dame In 2020

The Irish Breakdown staff believes the Notre Dame defense will be excellent in 2020, and the latest podcast discusses why that is

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Top 5 Cornerbacks

Ranking the top Notre Dame cornerbacks I've seen in the last 30 years.

Bryan Driskell

by

Michael-FIC

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

frase

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Cornerback Recruiting

Brian Smith and Bryan Driskell break down the job being done by cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1