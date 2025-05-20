Notre Dame Baseball Ends Regular Season Strong Going Into ACC Tournament
How does the old saying go ... it's not how you start, it's how you finish? Notre Dame baseball didn't start conference play on a high note -- losing its first five games and first six series -- but the Irish sure did flip the script to end the regular season. The Irish have won eight of their last nine games and haven't lost a series in over a month, entering ACC Tournament play with a respectable 32-20 record.
Now the big question is how deep of a run the Irish can make in the ACC Tournament, and can they make the NCAA Tournament? Notre Dame is a long shot to make the NCAA Tournament, unless they win the ACC Tourney, and that would take a miracle. Especially with six teams -- #2 Florida State, #4 North Carolina, #13 NC State, #15 Clemson, #20 Duke & #21 Louisville -- ranked in the top 25.
Good news for the Irish, their draw could be worse.
Notre Dame is more than capable of beating Boston College, even though they did drop two of three to the Eagles back in April. And if the Irish do beat BC, Notre Dame might sneak past Virginia, but even that's asking for a lot. The Cavaliers have won eight of their last nine games and haven't lost a series since the beginning of April.
But if Notre Dame sneaks past Virginia, that's where things get hard. Notre Dame would then play North Carolina, and we don't see that ending well for the Irish. The Tar Heels haven't lost a series since March and very well could upset higher-seeded Florida State and Georgia Tech to win the ACC Tournament.
Regardless of the sport, crazy things happen during tournament play, and who knows, maybe Notre Dame baseball can pull off an upset for the ages. We'll just have to wait and see.
First things first, Notre Dame will have to beat Boston College on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. (ET).