Former Notre Dame RHP Joe Boyle Signs With The Cincinnati Reds

Former Notre Dame right-handed reliever Joe Boyle has signed with the Cincinnati Reds. Boyle was the fifth round selection of the Reds in the recent 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boyle was the 143rd overall selection in the draft, a position that came with a slot value of $382,700, but the Reds did not announce how much he signed for.

Here is what I wrote about Boyle when he was drafted by the Reds:

The 6-7, 240-pound right hander came out of the bullpen for the Fighting Irish. He made 32 appearances during his career and tossed 36 innings. Boyle gave up just 21 hits in those 36 innings, but he struggled with control, walking 44 batters and hurling 10 wild pitches in three seasons.

Boyle is massive and throws very hard, and according to MLB.com he topped out at 102-miles per hour with his fastball. On top of the power, Boyle's motion from the stretch keeps the ball hidden until it explodes on the batter, which is a big reason why college hitter never made strong contact against him.

That power allowed Boyle to strike out 57 batters, which is good for an outstanding 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings rate. The Goshen, Ky. native did not allow a single long ball during his career and gave up just two extra base hits in 36 innings.

Boyle's lack of control resulted in him posting a 6.00 earned run average throughout his career. Despite the walk rate Boyle is an intriguing prospect due to his size and arm power, and the Cincinnati Reds love big power arms.

You can read the full report, including scouting reports by clicking HERE.

