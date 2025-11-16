Notre Dame Now the Team Nobody Wants to Face in the CFP
Notre Dame notches convincing must-have win over Pitt
Entering Saturday with only three games left to play, it was clear that Pitt was the Irish's biggest remaining test. A test Notre Dame passed with flying colors in an impressive physical beatdown of the Panthers that cooled any hype of them being at Notre Dame's level.
Notre Dame needed to leave Pittsburgh with a win. It left with more than that, as it gained CFP credibility for leaving no doubt against a ranked road team on a five-game winning streak. Some teams rise in November, others fade away. This part of the calendar separates contenders from pretenders.
Notre Dame can throw and run the football
Notre Dame has been in the playoffs multiple times under Kelly and now Marcus Freeman. Each of those successful teams had the same DNA.
The Irish would play strong defense and run the football. What was missing in each of these Notre Dame teams? The ability to throw the football to an extent that it needs to be planned for and worried about by a defense.
This is a new feature for Notre Dame. And a massive one. The threat to throw the football has been the one thing, more than anything else, that has been missing from the "good" recent Irish teams.
An offense that features Jeremiyah Love, JD Price, combined with Carr's arm, Eli Raridon, Malachi Fields, Jordan Faison, and Will Pauling, is a dangerous playoff out and will be a tough unit to defend for any team.
Notre Dame's defense continues to improve
Notre Dame's defense is largely responsible for the 0-2 start the Irish had this year. It took Chris Ash a few games to be able to realize who needed to play and which plays to call.
Since the Miami and Texas A&M games, Notre Dame's defense has allowed just an average of 14.5 PPG and has been causing turnovers along the way.
This is the kind of football team Notre Dame fans have been waiting for. One that can run the ball, throw the ball, and play great defense. This is the kind of team that can finish with a title rather than a runner-up certificate.
I'm not certain that this year will be that year, but I am certain that Notre Dame is as close to a title as they have been since Lou Holtz's years in South Bend.
Marcus Freeman is building a perennial CFP contender at Notre Dame; all that's left to do is finish the job off with a title.