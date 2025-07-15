Notre Dame Shortstop Drafted in Final Round of MLB Draft
Add Estevan Moreno to the list of Notre Dame infielders -- Jack Penney, 2024; Jack Brannigan, 2022; Niko Kavadas, 2021 -- drafted over the last few years after the Seattle Mariners selected the shortstop in the 20th and final round of the MLB Draft on Monday.
However, unlike fellow teammate Rory Fox, who was drafted by the New York Yankees in the sixth round and is likely to sign, the same shouldn't be said for Moreno. Moreno still has another year of eligibility, and if he elects to return to South Bend for his senior season and has a monster year, he could move up drastically in next year's draft and get a larger signing bonus.
Moreno has a tough decision on his hands, but one thing is for certain: he's been consistent from day one at Notre Dame. The Illinois native has been an everyday player from the jump and posted a .960 fielding percentage over his career. And he has power too; Fox hit 30 home runs and drove in over 100 runs during his three years at South Bend.
Moreno's average dropped from .275 to .230 to this year, but he still hit 10 home runs and hasn't been caught stealing in two years.
As for what's next for Moreno, we'll have to wait and see. If I had to guess, I'd expect Moreno to sign with the Mariners, even if it means not getting a huge signing bonus. Moreno is 21, and that's not exactly young for a minor league prospect, so if Moreno goes back to school and doesn't perform well, there's a chance he doesn't get drafted at all next year. And if Moreno doesn't get drafted or sign with an MLB organization as an undrafted free agent, he's has to the Independent League/MLB Partner League route.
Plenty of guys have gone that route and made it to the Big Leagues, but it's more challenging, and in Moreno's case, a lot riskier, especially after getting drafted by the Mariners on Monday.