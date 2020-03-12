ACC Basketball Tournament Has Been Cancelled

After initially deciding to continue the postseason tournament with a limited attendance, the ACC has changed course and is cancelling its tournament amid fears over the COVID-19 disease.

The last 24 hours have certainly been unprecedented. Yesterday, the NCAA announced it would not allow fans at the NCAA Tournament, and later the NBA announced it had suspended its entire season.

After the Big 10, SEC, Big 12 and the AAC announced they had cancelled their tournaments, the ACC followed suit and also cancelled its tournament.

Here is the statement:

"Following additional consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as our ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority."

The way events are trending it would not be at all surprising if the NCAA and NIT Tournaments are eventually cancelled as well.

If that is the case, Notre Dame would finish its season with a 20-12 record after beating Boston College in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Irish were expected to play Virginia this evening in the quarterfinals, prior to the decision for the event to be cancelled.

The University of Notre Dame announced on March 11 that it was cancelling all face-to-face classes. The football program has also suspended all team activities and asked players to stay at home until further notice.

Stay tuned to Irish Breakdown for the latest.