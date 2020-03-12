IrishBreakdown
Brian Kelly Announces Players Are Not To Return To Campus

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly has announced that amid fears of the spreading COVID-19 virus that he is asking his players not to return from spring break until further notice. 

Here is the statement released by the schools:

“In alignment with the University of Notre Dame’s decision to suspend in-person classes and the Athletic Department’s decision to suspend activities for teams not in their competitive season, I have asked our student-athletes not to return to campus until further notice. With our student-athletes’ health and well-being at the forefront of our decision making, and given the rapidly changing environment surrounding COVID-19, this is best for all the members of the Notre Dame Football family. In addition, we will not be hosting any recruits or recruiting activities on campus until further notice.

Father Jenkins and the university leadership team put a great deal of thought into the plan they laid out for Notre Dame and I agree that our football student-athletes should take the same precautions in an effort to reduce the likelihood of the transmission of the virus.”

Stay tuned to Irish Breakdown for the latest.

