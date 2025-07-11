Former Notre Dame Star Trade Reaction a Reminder of the Personal Side of NBA Business
Although Blake Wesley hasn’t exactly carved out a cemented role at the next level, the former Notre Dame star has stuck around. Through three seasons in the league (all with the San Antonio Spurs), Wesley has put up career averages of 4.3 points and 2.4 assists.
In his lone season of college hoops, the homegrown product (attended Riley High School in South Bend) scored 14.4 points per outing, snagged 3.7 boards, and dished out 2.4 dimes. In the 2022 NBA Draft, Wesley was selected 25th overall by the Spurs, and has been in San Antonio since.
Over the past three years, Wesley had built a home and was becoming a pillar in his community, and especially in his neighborhood. But, on Tuesday, Wesley was dealt to the Washington Wizards in a package deal with Malaki Branham and a 2026 second-round pick for Kelly Olynyk.
Despite Wesley not being a game-changing piece for the Spurs, the impact of his being traded was felt by the fanbase – specifically a family of fans close to home:
“My family is absolutely heartbroken. Blake is our next-door neighbor and one of the kindest, genuine people I have ever known. He has done so much for our kids and never asked for anything. He comes from an incredible family that will always support him and I look forward to watching his career develop, seeing him when he plays the Spurs and seeing him on the road,” said Tim Morrow, Wesley’s neighbor and the CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, in a statement on X that has since garnered 2.5 million views.
The exchange serves as a reminder of the business side of the league. In what appears to be a run-of-the-mill trade (all things considered), there are ripple effects felt beyond the hardwood.
Regardless, although it’s on a somber note, Morrow’s words shed light on Wesley’s character and impact off the court. Hopefully, a change of scenery to Washington offers Wesley the opportunity to also excel between the lines.