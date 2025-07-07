Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo Helps USA Win FIBA AmeriCup
Team USA rallied past Canada in the FIBA AmeriCup Semifinals thanks to a big fourth quarter on Saturday, and the Americans did it again on Sunday against Brazil to claim the Gold Medal. Team USA trailed at the half for the second straight game, but outscored Brazil, 27-18, in the fourth quarter en route to a 92-84 victory and an undefeated record in the tournament.
Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo was clutch from the charity stripe down the stretch and finished second on the team with 16 points. Hidalgo also added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench. Sunday wasn't Hidalgo's most effective game from the field -- 4 of 16 -- but when her teammates needed her most from the free throw in the fourth quarter, she came through.
In fact, Team USA was amazing from the free throw line -- 29 of 32 -- against Brazil. In case you're not good at doing math in your head, USA shot 90% from the line. And considering the Americans connected on just 3 of 19 three-point attempts (15.8%), USA needed just about all those free throws.
Hidalgo led all FIBA tournament players with 22 steals and was arguably the Americans' best bench player throughout the tournament. Considering Team USA didn't have any professional players participate and settled for silver back in 2023, 2025 was a roaring success.
Even if the USA didn't win every game by double digits, the heavily favored Americans got the job done, including a hard-fought victory over a Brazilian team that featured multiple WNBA players and hadn't lost before Sunday's Gold Medal Game.