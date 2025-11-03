How To Watch Notre Dame Basketball vs LIU Season Opener
Notre Dame begins year three of the Micah Shrewsberry era on Monday with a matchup against the Long Island University Sharks, a team out of the Northeast Conference.
After 12th and ninth place ACC finishes in Shrewsberry's first two seasons, the Irish were picked 10th among 18 teams in the preseason ACC media poll. Expectations are high for junior guard Markus Burton, who made the preseason All-ACC first team and finished third in ACC preseason player of the year voting after averaging 21.3 points last season.
Following the 2024-25 season, Notre Dame lost Tae Davis (15.1 ppg) and J.R. Konieczny (4.3 ppg) to the transfer portal and Matt Allocco (9.5 ppg) to graduation. But Shrewsberry put together the nation's No. 13 freshman class, per 247Sports, including four-star recruits Jalen Haralson (No. 18), Ryder Frost (No. 104), Tommy Ahneman (No. 121) and Brady Koehler (No. 128).
Here's more information on Monday's game.
How to watch Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. LIU Sharks
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) vs. LIU Sharks (0-0)
- What: Season opener for both teams
- When: Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion (9,149) in South Bend, Ind.
- TV channel: ACC+
- TV announcers: Jack Rinaldi (play-by-play) Bill Fenlon (analyst)
- Radio: 960 WSBT-AM in South Bend; Audacy; SiriusXM channel 955 or 956
- Radio announcer: Tony Simeone
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 17.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 134.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook.
- Recent results: Notre Dame lost 69-62 at home against DePaul in an exhibition game on Oct. 24 after winning an exhibition game 77-76 on the road against Butler on Oct. 17. LIU defeated Roberts Wesleyan 83-65 at home in an exhibition game on Oct. 30.
- Last season: Notre Dame went 15-18 overall and finished 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC with an 8-12 conference record in coach Micah Shrewsberry's second. The Irish missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. LIU went 17-16 overall and finished second in the NEC with a 12-4 conference record. The Sharks
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 3-0. The Irish won the most recent matchup 82-50 on Nov. 12, 2007 in South Bend under head coach Mike Brey, thanks to a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds from Rob Kurz.
Meet the coaches
- Rod Strickland, LIU: Strickland, 59, is 27-64 overall and 19-29 entering his fourth season at LIU. After winning just 10 combined games across Strickland's first two seasons, LIU improved to 17 wins last season, their most since 2017-18. He was previously an assistant coach at South Florida, but this is his first head coaching job. Playing in the NBA from 1988-2005, Strickland led the league in assists in 1998 and was named All-NBA second team with the Wizards. He played college basketball at DePaul and is a member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.
- Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame: Shrewsberry, 49, is 28-38 overall and 15-25 in ACC play with zero NCAA Tournament or NIT appearances entering his third season with the Irish. He was previously the head coach at Penn State 2021-23, going 37-31 overall with one NCAA Tournament appearance and one win. Shrewsberry has also been an assistant coach with Purdue, the Boston Celtics, Butler, DePauw and Wabash, and he was IU South Bend's head coach from 2005-07. He played at Hanover College and was born in Indianapolis.
What to know about LIU
LIU was unanimously picked first out of 10 teams in the preseason NEC coaches poll. The Sharks are ranked No. 285 overall and No. 2 among NEC teams in Sports Illustrated Kevin Sweeney's preseason rankings of all 365 teams.
Two players, Malachi Davis and Jamal Fuller, made the five-player preseason All-NEC team. Davis, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, averaged 17.7 points last season and was named All-NEC first team. Fuller, a 6-foot-5 senior, averaged 12.5 points last season and made the All-NEC second team. LIU also returns 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Shadrak Lasu, who made the All-NEC rookie team last season while averaging 5.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.
The Sharks have improved each season under Strickland, going from just three wins in his first year to 17 last season. After falling short in the NEC Tournament semifinal last season, LIU is seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.