In case you've been living under a rock, Notre Dame's start the the transfer portal window has not gone well.



The Fighting Irish remain without a commitment in the portal as of early Thursday afternoon, and none seem imminent. Still though, the work continues for Marcus Freeman and his staff as they try and bring in a handful or so of reinforcements.



Although I'm not at the panic level of some regarding Notre Dame's portal issues, it's clear that things haven't gone according to plan.



As we get deeper into Thursday and the likelihood of Notre Dame ending its portal drought today lessens, it's worth looking at a new wide receiver that might change things for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame's Wide Receiver Need in Transfer Portal

Notre Dame needs to find reinforcements at wide receiver in the transfer portal, that's certainly not a secret. Perhaps the top priority for the Fighting Irish was former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, as the large-bodied standout would have been the perfect replacement for Malachi Fields, who is off to the NFL draft.



However, Marsh first visited Indiana once the portal window opened and the Hoosiers didn't let him leave campus.

Former Michigan State WR Nick Marsh has committed to Indiana 🔴⚪️



Marsh led ALL WRs with 28 Missed Tackles Forced in 2025 pic.twitter.com/0QjiYQygz9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 4, 2026

As a result, Notre Dame is still looking for help at the position as it also has to figure out a way to account for the loss of captain Will Pauling, who hauled in 26 receptions and six touchdowns this past season.



So where will Notre Dame turn to try and get that done?



A new name has emerged for Notre Dame, and its one that this coaching staff is familiar with from his high school days.

Former Local Five-Star Receiver to Visit Notre Dame

If the name Mylan Graham sounds familiar to you as a Notre Dame fan, its because he's a former Indiana high school football standout that the Irish were in pursuit of back in the 2024 recruiting cycle.



The then-five-star wide receiver from New Haven, Indiana chose the Buckeyes over a laundry list of teams, including Notre Dame.

Despite the high recruiting rank, Graham hasn't materialzied with the Buckeyes. In four games as a true freshman he didn't record a stat, and this past season he hauled in six receptions for 93 yards in limited time.



Yes, Ohio State's wide receiver depth chart is the most difficult to climb in college football, but he's far from reaching the hype he entered college with.

That said, Notre Dame needs help at the position. The expectation wouldn't be for Graham to be the go-to guy, but could he develop into a guy for the Fighting Irish wide receivers?



It's worth taking a flier on Graham, but the most important thing for Notre Dame is to develop their own at the position, something it hasn't done with any form of regularity since Charlie Weis was around.