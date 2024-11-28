Markus Burton Sidelined with “Non-Season Ending” Knee Injury
When Markus Burton went down early in Tuesday night's game against Rutgers, limping off the court with assistance, it was more than just a concerning sight for last year's ACC Rookie of the Year.
He appeared to be in significant pain and struggled to walk without help.
A potentially devastating injury not only affects the player, but given Burton’s key role for the 2024-2025 season, it also casts a shadow over the team.
The anxiety on the sidelines was palpable, as players and coaches frequently glanced toward the tunnel, hoping to see him return to the court.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen last night, but there was some good news today. Notre Dame confirmed that Burton’s knee injury is not season-ending. For now, the team is calling it a week-to-week injury.
Replacing Burton in the Short-Term
Notre Dame showed last night that they have players capable of stepping up in Burton’s absence. Sophomore guard Logan Imes played a career-high 35 minutes, delivering his best performance in a Notre Dame uniform.
Graduate senior guard Matt Allocco also took on a more aggressive offensive role, nearly leading the Irish to victory in overtime with his scoring. These two are the obvious candidates to take on a larger share of the production and minutes.
Senior guard/forward Julian Roper II also played 20 minutes—his most since the contest against North Dakota earlier in the season.
In a more unconventional sense, scoring could also come from experienced players like J.R. Konieczny and Burke Chebuhar. While they aren’t going to replace Burton as the primary ball handler, both can contribute with perimeter shooting and scoring ability, helping to fill the gap left by his absence.
Back in January
It may feel like wishful thinking to assume that Burton will return in the next few weeks, even with the week-to-week diagnosis. Notre Dame’s upcoming schedule is a challenging stretch, but after the Players Era Festival and a tough road game against Georgia, the load lightens until January.
The Irish will face Syracuse at home, followed by two "bye" games against Dartmouth and Le Moyne, before wrapping up the year with a trip to Georgia Tech.
If Burton is able to return by January 4th against UNC, that would be a major win for the team and keep their tournament aspirations alive.