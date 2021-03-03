Irish Crossover: Talking Notre Dame Men's Basketball

Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune joined the podcast to talk about the present and future of the Notre Dame men's basketball program

The 2020-21 basketball season has certainly not gone the way Notre Dame fans, or Notre Dame's coaches, wanted it to go. Notre Dame has blown a number of big leads and now stands 9-13 overall and 6-10 in league play.

Barring a shocking ACC Tournament victory the Fighting Irish are about to miss the NCAA Tournament for third consecutive season. Without a deep ACC tourney run the Irish are also going to finish with a losing record for the second time in three seasons.

So how did it go to this point, and what does the future hold for Notre Dame basketball? Those are two of many topics discussed by Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, who joined Irish Breakdown's Vince DeDario to talk about the current state of the men's basketball team.

Other topics include the possibility of forward Juwan Durham and guard Nikola Djogo returning next season, what next season's team will look like, incoming freshmen Blake Wesley and JR Konieczny and whether or not head coach Mike Brey is on the hot seat?

You can also watch the interview here:

